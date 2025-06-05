Part Of The World's Oldest Exposed Reef Is On A Quiet Vermont Island With Scenic Lighthouses And Recreation

Lake Champlain is one of Vermont's most striking geographical features. The 125-foot long, 400-foot deep lake straddles the New York-Vermont state lines, extending all the way up into the Richelieu River in Quebec before eventually flowing into the Atlantic Ocean via the Lawrence River. There are roughly 70 islands dotting Lake Champlain, including several that comprise Grand Isle County. Grand Isle County towns are charming villages where you'd want to host a wedding, ogle Autumn foliage, or escape the rat race for a while.

Grand Isle itself is a picturesque destination for romantics and outdoor lovers alike, but the northernmost Isle La Motte has unique geology comprised of preserved ancient fossils and an offshore formation of marine fossils and coral estimated to be 450 million years old. Experts say Chazy Reef is one of the oldest and most diverse reefs of its kind, exposed from the lake's surface and visible above water. It looks more like a grey rock than a traditional coral reef. Fossils identified on Isle La Motte include cephalopods, sponges, and gastropods. These have been found on the reef and in two different onshore sites: Fisk Quarry and Goodsell Ridge Preserve, which are National Natural Landmarks.

You can get to Isle La Motte in about an hour from multiple hubs. From Vermont's Burlington International Airport, it's about a 50-minute drive along scenic US-2 past massive Lake Champlain. From New York's Plattsburgh International Airport, it's about an hour up I-87. From the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport it's about an hour and 20 minutes by car to Isle La Motte and, of course, requires an international border crossing. There's no ferry to take to Isle La Motte, as you just drive right on.