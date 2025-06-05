Part Of The World's Oldest Exposed Reef Is On A Quiet Vermont Island With Scenic Lighthouses And Recreation
Lake Champlain is one of Vermont's most striking geographical features. The 125-foot long, 400-foot deep lake straddles the New York-Vermont state lines, extending all the way up into the Richelieu River in Quebec before eventually flowing into the Atlantic Ocean via the Lawrence River. There are roughly 70 islands dotting Lake Champlain, including several that comprise Grand Isle County. Grand Isle County towns are charming villages where you'd want to host a wedding, ogle Autumn foliage, or escape the rat race for a while.
Grand Isle itself is a picturesque destination for romantics and outdoor lovers alike, but the northernmost Isle La Motte has unique geology comprised of preserved ancient fossils and an offshore formation of marine fossils and coral estimated to be 450 million years old. Experts say Chazy Reef is one of the oldest and most diverse reefs of its kind, exposed from the lake's surface and visible above water. It looks more like a grey rock than a traditional coral reef. Fossils identified on Isle La Motte include cephalopods, sponges, and gastropods. These have been found on the reef and in two different onshore sites: Fisk Quarry and Goodsell Ridge Preserve, which are National Natural Landmarks.
You can get to Isle La Motte in about an hour from multiple hubs. From Vermont's Burlington International Airport, it's about a 50-minute drive along scenic US-2 past massive Lake Champlain. From New York's Plattsburgh International Airport, it's about an hour up I-87. From the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport it's about an hour and 20 minutes by car to Isle La Motte and, of course, requires an international border crossing. There's no ferry to take to Isle La Motte, as you just drive right on.
There's plenty of recreational activities at Isle La Motte
Summer is a great time to be outdoors at Lake Champlain, the "Gateway to the Adirondacks" and one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S. The region has 1,600 miles of biking trails with great vistas and flat terrain, making bicycling an ideal way to explore history and nature. You can complete the island's seven-mile loop quite easily, or cross over into other nearby towns and islands. The Isle La Motte Ramble is a perfect, 10-mile trail around Isle La Motte, bypassing Saint Anne's Shrine, where the area's first Catholic Mass reportedly took place. Stop for a picnic and check out the small museum.
Ride to the Goodsell Ridge Preserve to see the fossil beds and quarry. Afterward, visit the Isle La Motte Vineyard for unique wines with a lakeside view. The North Hero trail passes through Isle La Motte via Knight Island, where you can break for breakfast or lunch in the historic North Hero village during an excursion through Grand Isle.
Lighthouses are quintessential symbols of the American Northeast, and Isle La Motte has its own. As the Northeast lumber trade flourished, Isle La Motte's quarry exported limestone, Lake Champlain's shipping and steamboat traffic increased, and shipping infrastructure grew. In northern Isle La Motte, a makeshift lantern hanging from a tree evolved into a semi-permanent light fixture. A permanent limestone lighthouse was officially lit and operational in 1881, its facility equipped with lodging for its full-time keeper. In 1933, the U.S. government replaced the traditional lighthouse with an automated beacon. The contemporary lighthouse was eventually replaced by the original, which was officially relit and returned to service in 2022.
Check out the historical sites of Isle La Motte and stay the night
Isle La Motte is home to about 500 permanent residents and boasts a tranquil, rural energy with lots of historical sites that are maintained or repurposed. Fisk Farm on Isle La Motte was once the site of a black limestone mine. The richly fossilized stone, which was also known as Isle La Motte black marble, was a beautiful black color likened to marble, exported during the 19th century to construct ornate buildings like the United States Capitol and the National Gallery of Fine Arts. Fisk House, a Greek Revival Mansion built around 1820, has historical significance as the spot Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was visiting in 1901 when he received a phone call that President McKinley had been shot. Today you can visit Fisk Farm, stroll the scenic grounds, and even rent the restored barn for events.
There are a few idyllic places to stay on Isle La Motte. Inn at the Isles is a bed-and-breakfast that donates all its profits to the People Helping People Global charity. On the other side of the island, Ruthcliff Lodge is a rustic, Vermont-y bed-and-breakfast overlooking Lake Champlain, with rooms starting at $212 per night at the time of writing. You can also camp at Small Island Stays, a private secluded acreage with several tent sites, or Sunset Rock on Isle La Motte, a private campground on the water with RV hookups.
Isle La Motte isn't just a summer destination, and if you visit in the fall, consider taking the unbelievably scenic drive through Vermont's Smugglers Notch State Park, then make your way up to Lake Champlain. In winter, the lake becomes a destination for ice skaters and bike paths become prime cross-country ski trails.