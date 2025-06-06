This Designated Scenic Area Hidden In Arkansas' Ozarks Is A Perfect Outdoor Escape With Tons Of Activities

There are two hiking trails to explore at Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area, both of which start at the trailhead in the parking lot. If you're there to see the unusual rock formations that give this place its name, you'll want to turn left and take the trail called the Pedestal Rocks Loop Trail. It can be steep in places, the trail can be muddy with loose rocks, and there are a few stone stairs but you won't find anything too difficult here if you enjoy hiking this region. If you had another trail to get to, you could probably rush through this loop in a little over an hour, but people spend far longer walking amongst the stone pillars and dipping in and out of little caves. If you wanted to, you could probably spend all day on this trail and not get bored of the dynamic scenery. There are many smaller trails splintering off the main trail, leading to interesting spots, so make sure to follow those small trails before heading back to complete the loop.

This trail takes you through a pine forest and then along the bluffs with spectacular views of the landscape all around. From the top of these flat rocks, with dizzying drops and no guard rails, you may feel like you're on a pedestal, taking in the entire scenic area below. While the stars of the show are obviously the titular pedestal rocks, for some hikers, the most thrilling part of a visit to Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area is actually the caverns. Under the bluffs, there are spots where the thick layers of rock have been hollowed out, leaving arching rock walls and ceilings like some sort of ancient halls.