This Designated Scenic Area Hidden In Arkansas' Ozarks Is A Perfect Outdoor Escape With Tons Of Activities
Whether you're traveling to the Ozarks for a scenic fall vacation or looking for a remote escape into nature, there's no denying that this fascinating mountain range is a spectacular choice for your next hiking adventure. For a journey into a unique area of the Ozarks to see things you've never seen before, try the Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area. Here, unusually shaped natural stone spires with broad flat tops, wider than their stems, rise up out of the landscape. These rock formations may look out of this world, but in reality, their unexpected shape is inexorably tied to the history of the Ozark Mountains. These layers of stone were carried here by the sea that once covered this entire region. The land that was left behind eroded, carving the land into interesting shapes.
If you're flying into Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, you'll still need to drive about two hours on I-40 W to reach the Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area. There's no way to reach this section of Ozark National Forest exclusively on public transportation from Little Rock. Unfortunately, that does mean renting a car in one of the priciest cities in the U.S., but fortunately, there's no fee for parking at the Pedestal Rocks parking lot.
Hiking the Pedestal Rocks Loop Trail
There are two hiking trails to explore at Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area, both of which start at the trailhead in the parking lot. If you're there to see the unusual rock formations that give this place its name, you'll want to turn left and take the trail called the Pedestal Rocks Loop Trail. It can be steep in places, the trail can be muddy with loose rocks, and there are a few stone stairs but you won't find anything too difficult here if you enjoy hiking this region. If you had another trail to get to, you could probably rush through this loop in a little over an hour, but people spend far longer walking amongst the stone pillars and dipping in and out of little caves. If you wanted to, you could probably spend all day on this trail and not get bored of the dynamic scenery. There are many smaller trails splintering off the main trail, leading to interesting spots, so make sure to follow those small trails before heading back to complete the loop.
This trail takes you through a pine forest and then along the bluffs with spectacular views of the landscape all around. From the top of these flat rocks, with dizzying drops and no guard rails, you may feel like you're on a pedestal, taking in the entire scenic area below. While the stars of the show are obviously the titular pedestal rocks, for some hikers, the most thrilling part of a visit to Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area is actually the caverns. Under the bluffs, there are spots where the thick layers of rock have been hollowed out, leaving arching rock walls and ceilings like some sort of ancient halls.
Explore the falls on King's Bluff Loop Trail
You could easily spend your entire trip to Pedestal Rocks Scenic Area exploring the Pedestal Rocks Loop Trail, but then you would miss out on some of the most staggering views in the region. If you turn right at the trailhead in the parking lot, you will find yourself on the King's Bluff Loop Trail. This slightly shorter route also has interesting rock formations, including pedestals and places where you can stop and look out at breathtaking views of the area, but the true highlight is the waterfall. You'll see some moderately sized falls cascading down the rocks as you go, but you won't mistake them for one that brings hikers to the King's Bluff Loop Trail: King's Bluff Waterfall.
This titanic waterfall is more than 100 feet tall and is known to be among the tallest you can see in the entire state of Arkansas. Exactly how impressive the falls here are depends on the season. For the most impressive waterfall, plan your trip for the end of winter or the beginning of spring when snowmelt makes these falls really roar. While you might be a little chilly here going for a winter hike, there is another advantage to planning your trip in the cold weather. The sheer rock walls of the bluffs are often dripping with icicles.