One Of France's 'Most Beautiful Villages' Is Clinging To A Cliff With Fairytale Streets And Medieval Charm
Anchored to a rocky cliff face in France's Southwest Lot region is the city of Rocamadour, a stunning tiered beauty of medieval dwellings, imposing towers, and a castle at its highest point. Its stunning architecture is rivaled only by its religious significance as a pilgrimage site visited by devout Christians tracing their way to Saint James's tomb in Santiago de Compostela. The intoxicating mix of Rocamadour's medieval charm and the solemnity of its history makes it one of France's most beautiful villages, earning it a coveted spot in Les Plus Beaux Villages de France.
Tourists and pilgrims mingle together in the village streets — completely vehicle-free — and up the 216 steps to the next level, unveiling a cluster of seven chapels, two of them — the Basilica of Saint Sauveur and the Tomb of Saint Amadour — designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Built vertically, Rocamadour rewards its visitors with stunning panoramic views across the valley. Looking down will make you even more aware of the dramatic 394-foot drop to the canyon floor below.
Rocamadour is easily accessible by car. If you have to take the train, be aware that trains pulling in to Gare de Rocamadour-Padirac — the closest stop to Rocamadour — don't stop at the village itself. You will still have to book a taxi or a ride-share to complete the remaining 2.5 miles to the village. The closest airport, Toulouse Blagnac, is 103 miles away. If you're commuting, take the airport bus to Matabiau Gare SNCF and switch to a two-hour regional train (Intercités TER) to Gourdon station, finishing the trip off with a 30 minute taxi ride to Rocamadour. Needless to say, renting a car is the best and most practical solution.
Climbing the vertical village of Rocamadour
Winding flights of stairs get you from the quaint village to a group of seven chapels, which were built over time after 1166, when the discovery of what was believed to be St. Amadour's miraculously intact body cemented Rocamadour as the pilgrimage site it is to this day. A crypt holds his remaining bones that even survived a fire in the 16th century. Visit the Chapel of Notre Dame, which hosts the statue of the Black Madonna, venerated for its miraculous powers linked to nautical safety. Overhead, a bell is believed to ring to signal a miracle. Marvel at the frescos from the 12th century in Chapel of Saint Michael. Gilded altars, paintings, and other relics are housed in the remaining chapels.
Tracing their way on the steep hillside up to the castle are 14 stations that signify each step of Jesus's journey to the Cross. The walk culminates at the Rocamadour Castle, whose 13th-century fortifications protected the Sanctuary and townspeople from invaders. Abandoned in the 17th century, the castle was restored in the 19th century. Access to the castle interior is prohibited, but you can still visit its ramparts; the entrance fee is just €2 (about $2.30 USD).
In case you haven't caught on yet, Rocamadour is a vertical village, so be prepared to get some steps in. But don't despair if you aren't feeling up to the climb: Two elevators located in the lower part of the town can whisk you up to the Castle.
What to see around Rocamadour
After a dose of religious history and sightseeing, head to the lower town, which feels almost like stepping back into medieval Europe with its meandering cobblestone streets. Duck into the quaint local boutiques selling crafted items and souvenirs, or stop for a coffee or a leisurely lunch at the restaurants lining its streets. The beauty of this stunning village will translate no matter what time of the year you visit, but favor the off-seasons of spring and autumn to visit Rocamadour without the crowds of tourists if you can.
The village hosts events like the Cheese Festival, a festive market held in June that celebrates the Cabécou cheese with tasting booths and live music. Every last weekend of September, hot air balloons fly over the Sacred City during the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival, culminating in a show of breathtaking fireworks. A word to the wise: Come early to beat the crowds that can swell to a staggering 20,000 visitors. Outside the beautifully preserved medieval town, drop by Le Rocher des Aigles Eco-Park a mere 10-minute drive away to see vultures, eagles, and other species in their natural habitat. Five minutes away from Rocamadour is the Grotte Préhistorique des Merveilles, where you can marvel at the cave paintings estimated to have been drawn 20,000 years ago.