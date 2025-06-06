One Of France's 'Most Beautiful Villages' Is Clinging To A Cliff With Fairytale Streets And Medieval Charm

Anchored to a rocky cliff face in France's Southwest Lot region is the city of Rocamadour, a stunning tiered beauty of medieval dwellings, imposing towers, and a castle at its highest point. Its stunning architecture is rivaled only by its religious significance as a pilgrimage site visited by devout Christians tracing their way to Saint James's tomb in Santiago de Compostela. The intoxicating mix of Rocamadour's medieval charm and the solemnity of its history makes it one of France's most beautiful villages, earning it a coveted spot in Les Plus Beaux Villages de France.

Tourists and pilgrims mingle together in the village streets — completely vehicle-free — and up the 216 steps to the next level, unveiling a cluster of seven chapels, two of them — the Basilica of Saint Sauveur and the Tomb of Saint Amadour — designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Built vertically, Rocamadour rewards its visitors with stunning panoramic views across the valley. Looking down will make you even more aware of the dramatic 394-foot drop to the canyon floor below.

Rocamadour is easily accessible by car. If you have to take the train, be aware that trains pulling in to Gare de Rocamadour-Padirac — the closest stop to Rocamadour — don't stop at the village itself. You will still have to book a taxi or a ride-share to complete the remaining 2.5 miles to the village. The closest airport, Toulouse Blagnac, is 103 miles away. If you're commuting, take the airport bus to Matabiau Gare SNCF and switch to a two-hour regional train (Intercités TER) to Gourdon station, finishing the trip off with a 30 minute taxi ride to Rocamadour. Needless to say, renting a car is the best and most practical solution.