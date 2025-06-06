Rick Steves Recommends This 'Quintessentially Dutch' Gem With 'Small-Town Warmth' And Easy Amsterdam Access

One thing that makes Haarlem stand out, according to Rick Steves, is its ease. As he mentions on his blog: "In small-town Holland cultural differences are obvious and travel is easy. I see the Netherlands as a cultural wading pool that slopes gradually into the more challenging waters of central Europe." Haarlem can kick off your Dutch or European adventure and is delightful enough that you're sure to be smitten with all things Dutch.

And one of the most Dutch things is the annual tulip season. Haarlem is, in fact, one of the best destinations to witness the Netherlands bursting with tulips. Haarlem is at the edge of the renowned Dutch tulip-bulb growing region known as the Bollenstreek, gaining it the nickname "the Flower City" or "Bloemenstad." Haarlem is also the last stop of the famous Bloemencorso Flower Parade, where lavish flower floats pass through fields of tulips. The parade takes place on a Saturday in early April, and on Sunday, the intricate floats are displayed throughout Haarlem.

Some call Haarlem a "mini Amsterdam" and its not just because of the canals. Haarlem also has its own red-light district, although on a much quieter scale, as well as a similar site to Amsterdam's Anne Frank House. The Corrie ten Boom House features a hideaway for endangered Jewish people during World War II, just like the attic in the Anne Frank House. In this case, however, the ten Boom family were the ones hiding other people (not hiding themselves). Corrie is the only member of her family that survived the concentration camps and she later turned their home into a museum.

Finally, Haarlem also provides easy access to nature, especially beaches. Not far from the city (about 15 minutes by bus or car) the windswept dunes of Zuid-Kennemerland National Park, and popular beaches like Zandvoort are just an 11-minute train ride away.