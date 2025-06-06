One Of Los Angeles' Most Underrated Neighborhoods Is A Haven Of Walkable Streets And Creative Energy

While everyone obsesses over Los Angeles' mainstream, star-studded roads and searches for the best celebrity hotspots to visit in the area – one of them being an iconic 24-hour deli with an endless menu — there is so much more to the City of Angels than the red carpet. Just about an eight-minute drive north of Dodger Stadium in LA's center lies Glassell Park, a quaint, cozy neighborhood home to over 33,000 of LA's 3.8 million residents. It often goes under the radar as it's surrounded by bigger cities, like Burbank and Glendale, but when passing through Los Angeles, you don't want to miss it. Some travel influencers even claim it to be the best neighborhood you've never heard of.

Glassell Park is a hidden treasure chest of creativity where the arts and culture scene thrives. Instead of paparazzi and movie premieres, you'll find top-rated local art galleries and independent coffee shops buzzing with conversation. Perhaps it's the walkability of the neighborhood that makes its arts and culture scene feel so accessible and celebrated. That same ease of access leads you right into Elyria Canyon Park, where scenic hiking trails and panoramic views of Los Angeles provide the perfect backdrop for inspiration and reflection. Los Angeles' rolling hills give you the ability to stroll through suburbia or get an awe-inspiring view of a neighborhood that feels both tucked away and deeply connected to the pulse of the city.