One Of Los Angeles' Most Underrated Neighborhoods Is A Haven Of Walkable Streets And Creative Energy
While everyone obsesses over Los Angeles' mainstream, star-studded roads and searches for the best celebrity hotspots to visit in the area – one of them being an iconic 24-hour deli with an endless menu — there is so much more to the City of Angels than the red carpet. Just about an eight-minute drive north of Dodger Stadium in LA's center lies Glassell Park, a quaint, cozy neighborhood home to over 33,000 of LA's 3.8 million residents. It often goes under the radar as it's surrounded by bigger cities, like Burbank and Glendale, but when passing through Los Angeles, you don't want to miss it. Some travel influencers even claim it to be the best neighborhood you've never heard of.
Glassell Park is a hidden treasure chest of creativity where the arts and culture scene thrives. Instead of paparazzi and movie premieres, you'll find top-rated local art galleries and independent coffee shops buzzing with conversation. Perhaps it's the walkability of the neighborhood that makes its arts and culture scene feel so accessible and celebrated. That same ease of access leads you right into Elyria Canyon Park, where scenic hiking trails and panoramic views of Los Angeles provide the perfect backdrop for inspiration and reflection. Los Angeles' rolling hills give you the ability to stroll through suburbia or get an awe-inspiring view of a neighborhood that feels both tucked away and deeply connected to the pulse of the city.
The hiking trails in Glassell Park
Glassell Park offers a refreshing escape from Greater Los Angeles' fast-paced energy through its network of scenic hiking trails and green spaces. Elyria Canyon Park is the crown jewel of the neighborhood's outdoor offerings, boasting over 35 acres of preserved natural habitat and walking paths. Its trail weaves through colorful flora and lush fauna sprinkled throughout the hillside terrain. According to AllTrails, it's an easy route that comes with a massive reward of sweeping views of Downtown LA.
Just south of Elyria Canyon, another local gem connects nature with urban charm: the Frogtown bike path bridge. This bridge, known as the Taylor Yard Bridge, links Elysian Valley to Glassell Park, offering a picturesque route for cyclists and pedestrians alike. The area is the perfect place to get away from the buzzing noise of the city, feel the wind blow through your hair, and take a peaceful stroll to clear your head.
Whether you're exploring a new side of town or headed somewhere in the community, the trails and paths around Glassell Park encourage a slow pace that's quite grounding for a glamorous Southern California hotspot. They prove that even in a place known for its traffic and star power, there are pockets of stillness and beauty waiting just off the beaten path.
The arts, culture, and foodie scene in Glassell Park
From recording studios and woodshops to art spaces and maker hubs, Glassell Park became an underground haven for those eager to experiment with their crafts and turn their visions into a reality. While it's considered a more laid-back neighborhood, the lively culture has often been compared to a mini-Hollywood by the artists who call it home. In fact, in 2013, one local mimicked the famous "Hollywood" sign and installed one that reads "Glassellland".
Even the community's nightlife scene celebrates LA's deep-rooted connection to music. The most famed bar here, Verdugo Craft Beer & Spirits Bar, is a charming beer garden that hosts live music, vinyl DJ sets, and fun events, like bingo, trivia, and karaoke. It preserves a bit of old-school charm, too, keeping the curved bar that's been there since the 1930s. Locals and visitors alike come not only to sample one of the 20 rotating taps but also to enjoy the laid-back, community-driven atmosphere and delicious bites.
Speaking of food, Glassell Park's strong Latino community means you'll find authentic street tacos at pop-up stands and trucks throughout the area. One local favorite is Tacos La Estrella, receiving over four stars on Yelp and known for its mouthwatering meats, homemade salsas, and late-night hours. With trails, tacos, and creativity pulsing through its streets, Glassell Park proves that some of LA's brightest gems shine just beyond the spotlight. Want to find more unique Los Angeles communities? Check out this bungalow-lined neighborhood that is bursting with art, live music, and mid-century magic.