Nevada's Valley Of Fire Is One Of The Only Places On Earth To Experience This Ultra-Luxury Wellness Excursion

Las Vegas, Nevada — also known as Sin City — isn't typically synonymous with wellness. Movies like "The Hangover" and "Leaving Las Vegas" and even the city's own marketing reinforce this adult playground's reputation as a destination to party and indulge. There are, of course, infinite opportunities to drink and club hop until sunrise and eat porterhouse steaks, but visitors who are more health-focused have options, too. Fitness classes, spas, and swimming laps in the hotel pool are all good fitness choices, but there's still a world outside The Strip including five national parks in driving distance to Las Vegas. The one most people have heard of is Red Rock Canyon, but you could skip the crowds at Red Rocks for the fiery vistas of the Valley of Fire State Park.

Less than an hour from the Las Vegas Strip, Valley of Fire is best reached by rental car. It's easy to get a rideshare to the park, but not so easy to book a return ride. But you don't have to worry about that if you're traveling in style in a helicopter on the exclusive yoga excursion with Maverick Helicopters. Maverick offers sightseeing tours, excursions, and transfers in Nevada, California, and Hawaii. In Las Vegas, you could beat the traffic and take a helicopter from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for events like NASCAR races, however, the tour company offers a really special, one-of-a-kind experience far removed from the roar of the NASCAR engines: HeliYoga Limitless.