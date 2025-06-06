Rick Steves Wants Tourists To Look For These 2 Phrases When Ordering Food In Tuscany To Dine Like A Local

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuscany is the type of destination that haunts our dreams on the daily. The rolling vineyards, charming hillside villages, and food — oh, the food — let's just say it's some of the most incredible you'll ever eat. One of our favorite ways to learn about a locale is through its culinary delights, and Florence serves up some of the freshest, most flavorful experiences in all of Italy. As travel legend Rick Steves puts it on his website, "Sampling Italian cuisine is sightseeing for your palate."

Part of Tuscany's charm lies not just in its breathtaking beauty but also in its down-to-earth, mouth-watering provisions. "Experiencing Italy's cafés, cuisine, and wines is a joy, and as the capital of Tuscany, Florence offers a particularly satisfying spread," Steves says about the destination where he had the best meal of his life. To experience the gastronomy at its fullest, he recommends keeping an eye out for two key phrases when ordering food: "alla toscana" and "alla fiorentina." These keywords mean that the dish is cooked in a Tuscan or Florentine style, and let the guest know that it's prepared in a special way using local ingredients. According to Steves, it's the best way to dine as the locals do.

When it comes to steak, "alla fiorentina" refers to the breed of cattle it's made from (the Chianina, which is native to Tuscany), as well as the way it's prepared (lightly charcoal-grilled, rare, and sprinkled with salt). Charred on the outside, juicy on the inside, bistecca alla fiorentina is a coveted classic not to be missed. Pollo alla tuscano (which basically means "chicken prepared Tuscan style") is another favorite. Although many chefs put their different touches on the dish, you'll enjoy chicken breast cooked in a garlicky, herby, white wine sauce so good that it will linger on your taste buds long after your last bite. No matter what you choose, opting for items deemed "alla toscana" and "alla fiorentina" can pretty much guarantee that you're getting a meal cooked the local way, with ingredients sourced nearby.