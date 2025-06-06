Rick Steves Wants Tourists To Look For These 2 Phrases When Ordering Food In Tuscany To Dine Like A Local
Tuscany is the type of destination that haunts our dreams on the daily. The rolling vineyards, charming hillside villages, and food — oh, the food — let's just say it's some of the most incredible you'll ever eat. One of our favorite ways to learn about a locale is through its culinary delights, and Florence serves up some of the freshest, most flavorful experiences in all of Italy. As travel legend Rick Steves puts it on his website, "Sampling Italian cuisine is sightseeing for your palate."
Part of Tuscany's charm lies not just in its breathtaking beauty but also in its down-to-earth, mouth-watering provisions. "Experiencing Italy's cafés, cuisine, and wines is a joy, and as the capital of Tuscany, Florence offers a particularly satisfying spread," Steves says about the destination where he had the best meal of his life. To experience the gastronomy at its fullest, he recommends keeping an eye out for two key phrases when ordering food: "alla toscana" and "alla fiorentina." These keywords mean that the dish is cooked in a Tuscan or Florentine style, and let the guest know that it's prepared in a special way using local ingredients. According to Steves, it's the best way to dine as the locals do.
When it comes to steak, "alla fiorentina" refers to the breed of cattle it's made from (the Chianina, which is native to Tuscany), as well as the way it's prepared (lightly charcoal-grilled, rare, and sprinkled with salt). Charred on the outside, juicy on the inside, bistecca alla fiorentina is a coveted classic not to be missed. Pollo alla tuscano (which basically means "chicken prepared Tuscan style") is another favorite. Although many chefs put their different touches on the dish, you'll enjoy chicken breast cooked in a garlicky, herby, white wine sauce so good that it will linger on your taste buds long after your last bite. No matter what you choose, opting for items deemed "alla toscana" and "alla fiorentina" can pretty much guarantee that you're getting a meal cooked the local way, with ingredients sourced nearby.
More tips on how to eat like a local while in Tuscany
Tuscany is a culinary haven, home to both Italy's oldest known pasta, and one of the country's top destinations for seafood lovers. But the best meals, according to Rick Steves, are a bit off the beaten path. He writes, "I like to hike across the Arno River to the quiet Oltrarno neighborhood. This is where I find the tastiest bistecca alla Fiorentina." The Mercato Centrale is also one of Steves favorite places to savor authentic flavors. He recommends grabbing a panino, some porchetta, or an assemblage of cheese, olives, and fruits for a picnic in the park.
For a more hands-on taste of Tuscany's cultural heritage, Steves recommends taking a local cooking class. When searching for options, look for smaller, more intimate groups. "In my experience, the best casual cooking classes are taught in a real kitchen environment ... After a couple of hours cooking, everyone sits down to a hard-earned (if not always flawlessly executed) meal," Steves says. Sites like Viator and Airbnb Experiences have a healthy heaping of delectable offerings, like a Florence Pizza or Pasta Class with Gelato Making at a Tuscan Farm. We strongly recommend opting for classes in a unique location to get a real taste of local life.
Beyond food, Steves reminds travelers to slow down and embrace the rich rhythm of Tuscan life — there's no better way to end the day than strolling the piazzas with a little gelato. But no matter where you roam, remembering those two simple phrases, along with all of Steve's other foodie tips, might just lead you to one (or a few) of the best meals of your life.