One Of Tuscany's Leading Seafood Destinations Is An Affordable Italian City For A Serene Beach Escape

It's no secret that Tuscany has some of Italy's best food, from its big, bold Chianti wines to tender steaks from the region's prized Chianina cattle. Even travel pro Rick Steves said he ate the best meal of his life in Tuscany. Yet many travelers skip over this Tuscan city that delivers some of Italy's best seafood: Livorno.

It's just an hour's drive from the Amerigo Vespucci Airport in Florence, about 55 miles away. From Rome, the drive is about four hours, at a distance of over 200 miles. Italy's excellent rail system means you can also take the train, which is especially affordable if you have a Eurail Pass. Livorno is also a major port for cruise ships and ferries heading to spots like Sardinia, Corsica, and Barcelona.

Livorno was a sleepy fishing village until the 16th century, when the powerful Medici family decided to make it a free-trading port. Its liberal mercantilism encouraged traders to come from all over the world. Jewish and Muslim merchants built sizeable communities in Livorno, cultivating a cosmopolitan culture still evident today.