Greece's Wildly Underrated Island Near Athens Has Romantic Beaches And A Bustling, Whitewashed Port Town

Everyone knows about the perpendicular cliffs and whitewashed villages of Santorini. Travel brochures are crammed with images of the green hills and dazzling beaches of Corfu. But there are also plenty of underrated islands in Greece to escape the crowds. One of those just so happens to make its home in the sloshing Saronic Gulf, a mere 90-minute ferry ride from the sprawling capital of Athens. Its name? Poros.

Covering a humble 9 square miles, Poros is actually made up of two landmasses joined together by a narrow channel. The largest islet — Kalavria — is a land of pine-studded hillsides, fragrant lemon orchards, bijou hamlets, and idyllic beaches hemmed by casuarina trees. The smaller islet — Sferia — is home to the main town, which is also called Poros. This area is a hubbub of tavernas with saganaki cheese sizzling on the grills, boat harbors with catamarans bobbing in the gentle swells, and narrow alleys that lead to lookout points below a historic clock tower.

Poros remains largely off the radar to tourists. Despite being close to the capital, it sees an estimated 300,000 visitors annually, a far cry from the whopping 3.4 million visitors that Santorini attracts each year. You can touch down in Athens International Airport (ATH) and be in Poros by the afternoon, thanks to daily ferry connections from the Piraeus port. Prefer to drive? The journey is 2.5 hours in all, taking you across the incredible Corinth Canal and through ancient Peloponnesian fishing towns like Epidaurus.