Oregon's Quirky, Bountiful Countryside Route Offers A Perfect Summer Road Trip Getaway From Portland

The best way to get to the Farmlandia Loop is to fly into Portland International Airport. From there, you'll need to decide where you want to start your excursion. However, since these farms and markets are generally outside of the big cities, you'll first need to plan where to stay overnight and whether you want to move between locations as you make your way through the loop. A great option is to stay at The Tributary Hotel, an upscale hotel tucked into Oregon's wine country, when trying to sip on local wines.

Thankfully, each spot is relatively close to the others. For example, driving from the honey-dipped Flying Bee Ranch outside of Keizer to Plumper Pumpkin Patch in north Portland should only take around an hour to get from point A to point B. If you want to visit every location within the loop, we recommend coming for at least three or four days. Alternatively, you can focus on certain types of experiences and check them all out over the weekend.

Summertime is the best season to experience Farmlandia because most of the farms will be in-season. Whether you're interested in gorgeous fields of flowers or fresh fruits and vegetables, May to August is when you'll find everything you want. That said, as September and October roll around, fall festivals and pumpkin patches become the main attractions. If you love corn mazes, hay rides, and all things pumpkin spice, you might want to push your vacation back until the weather gets a little chillier.