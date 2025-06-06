A Stately Coastal Preserve Protects Native Traditions Amongst The Wild Beauty Of Alaska

There's no better place to discover the craftsmanship behind totem poles — towering wooden structures adorned with intricate animal and human carvings — than in Totem Bight State Historical Park. Nestled 10 miles north of Ketchikan, Alaska, also known as the Salmon Capital of the World, the park offers visitors a rare opportunity to connect with the heritage of Alaska's Native peoples. Here, a stunning array of totem poles brings Tlingit and Haida artistry vividly to life. These "silent storytellers" stand ready to help visitors unlock the rich history and traditions that have defined the region.

A little bit of history: In the early 1900s, the Native communities left Totem Bight to look for job opportunities somewhere else. This, in turn, threatened to erase their legacy as decay took over the totem poles and structures they had left. However, a revival for this heritage site began in the 1930s, with the U.S. Forest Service and Civilian Conservation Corps undertaking a determined revival of the site. This dedication saw Alaska take ownership in 1959, followed by Totem Bight earning its place on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.