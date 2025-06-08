Scotland's Village Near The English Border Is A Cliff-Top Haven Off Tourists' Radar With Ethereal Seaside Views

In the 7th century, Æbbe, the daughter of King Æthelfrith of Northumbria, is said to have been shipwrecked north of modern-day Eyemouth in Scotland. She climbed ashore over jagged rocks and chose the spot to establish a nunnery. Eventually, the community would become known as St. Abbs in her honor, and it remains one of the most stunning coastal villages along Scotland's coastline today. More recently, St. Abbs played a starring role as New Asgard, the fictional home of Thor in the 2019 Marvel film "Avengers: Endgame."

If you're looking for a beautiful spot off the beaten path on Scotland's east coast, look no further than the irresistibly charming St. Abbs. A fishing village built upon the picturesque cliffs of the Berwickshire Coast, it meets the sea at a stalwart, stone harbor surrounded by quaint cottages. A little more effort is required to reach St. Abbs than Falkirk, another wildly underrated historic Scottish town or Glasgow, the city Rick Steves calls an "outdoor art gallery." But the journey is worth it, as you'll revel in the quietude of its narrow streets, timeless architecture, and the calming sound of the sea.