Scotland's Village Near The English Border Is A Cliff-Top Haven Off Tourists' Radar With Ethereal Seaside Views
In the 7th century, Æbbe, the daughter of King Æthelfrith of Northumbria, is said to have been shipwrecked north of modern-day Eyemouth in Scotland. She climbed ashore over jagged rocks and chose the spot to establish a nunnery. Eventually, the community would become known as St. Abbs in her honor, and it remains one of the most stunning coastal villages along Scotland's coastline today. More recently, St. Abbs played a starring role as New Asgard, the fictional home of Thor in the 2019 Marvel film "Avengers: Endgame."
If you're looking for a beautiful spot off the beaten path on Scotland's east coast, look no further than the irresistibly charming St. Abbs. A fishing village built upon the picturesque cliffs of the Berwickshire Coast, it meets the sea at a stalwart, stone harbor surrounded by quaint cottages. A little more effort is required to reach St. Abbs than Falkirk, another wildly underrated historic Scottish town or Glasgow, the city Rick Steves calls an "outdoor art gallery." But the journey is worth it, as you'll revel in the quietude of its narrow streets, timeless architecture, and the calming sound of the sea.
Take in seabird colonies and historic buildings in St. Abbs
St. Abbs sits on the farthest eastern reaches of Scotland known as the Scottish Borders, brimming with rolling hills and quaint towns. A bus connects directly from Berwick-upon-Tweed, requiring only one change if you're traveling from Edinburgh via train or bus. If you're driving from the Edinburgh city center, its only 48 miles via the A1 — an easy morning's drive if you plan to grab lunch and take in the harbor view on the patio of Ebbcars Cafe. Located in a gorgeous, historic stone building in St. Abbs, the family-run establishment serves local, fresh seafood alongside local ales and home-baked goods.
Head up to the St. Abbs Visitor Center in a former village hall, where you can collect informational leaflets and maps, peruse the gift shop, and learn about the Berwickshire Coast and countryside. You'll definitely want to check out the nearby St. Abbs Head National Nature Reserve, managed by National Trust for Scotland. Walk along sweeping clifftops with views of the North Sea and observe huge seabird colonies between May and July. The cliffs provide a safe habitat for a range of species like guillemots, kittiwakes, fulmars, razorbills, and more. If you're an avian enthusiast, don't miss the Scottish Seabird Center in North Berwick, just 30 miles up the coast, home to Bass Rock and the world's largest colony of northern gannets.
St. Abbs is a coastal explorer's paradise
Add St. Abbs to your list of the best activities you can't miss on a trip to Scotland, and you'll be in for a relaxing treat. Around town, you can practice your putt on the local green, sample homemade fare at the Old School Cafe at the rear of the local community center, and support the St. Abbs Lifeboat volunteer coastguard with the purchase of merchandise at the organization's shop at the top of the harbor slip.
The sea isn't just a panoramic vista to take in from land; it's a fantastic way to experience St. Abbs in its own right. Spot dolphins, seals, minke whales, and more on sailing trips offered by Riptide Rib Rides. Or, if you want to get up-close and personal with the coastline, St. Abbs Charters offers wildlife tours, snorkeling, and open-water swimming around both St. Abbs and Eyemouth. You'll also enjoy the sandy beach of Coldingham Bay, just south of the village, popular with dog walkers and surfers alike.
Your best bet for a good sleep after a long day spent outdoors is in Eyemouth, where you can cozy up in a historic guest house like The Ship's Quarters or The Home Arms Guest House. Less than 10 minutes inland from St. Abbs, glamp to your heart's delight at Braeview Escapes, where tiny luxury pods offer glorious views of the surrounding countryside.