India's Secret Tropical Island Untouched By Tourism Boasts Bright Coral Reefs To Snorkel And Quiet Beaches

In the southernmost reaches of the Lakshadweep archipelago lies Minicoy Island, also known as Maliku, a tranquil haven that remains largely untouched by mass tourism. Remote islands aren't uncommon in India, such as the Andamans, India's relaxing islands that are a mysterious world of white sand beaches and dreamy sunrises. But Minicoy one is one of India's best-kept secrets. Minicoy Island only has around 10,000 inhabitants and is not even 2,000 square miles wide, but locals have preserved its unique culture and pristine environment. It's the perfect destination for those looking for privacy in a tropical paradise.

Its main attraction is Thundi Beach, named one of the best islands in India by CNN. Its crystalline turquoise waters and colorful coral reefs offer an immersive underwater experience for both amateur and experienced snorkelers and divers. Some of the species that will swim by you are tuna, leaffish, jackfish, mantas, octopus, and multiple types of sharks. Pedal boats, kayaks, and sailboats are also provided for hire. This is one of the twelve beaches in India with the prestigious Blue Flag certification, an award by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) that recognizes its pristine condition, clean waters, and commitment to environmental management.

A visit to the island isn't complete without exploring the Minicoy Lighthouse, a 162-feet tall (49.5 meters) structure built in 1885 during the British era, which tourists climb for the best views of the Arabian Sea. Tours can also take you to the villages, a tuna canning factory, and coconut groves.