A Picturesque Hiking Trail Near Colorado Springs Shows Off Two Waterfalls With Rocky Mountain Views

In the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, many of the most beautiful sites are tacked onto physically demanding hikes — think of Colorado's Manitou Incline, often considered America's most difficult hike. But that's not the case for one stunning waterfall hike just outside of Colorado Springs, one of America's most underrated vacation destinations. The Silver Cascade Falls Trail is a mere 0.6 miles out and back, with most completing it within 30 minutes. Despite being one of the shortest hikes in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, the trail packs a punch by passing two glorious waterfalls.

Those two include Helen Hunt Falls and Silver Cascade Falls. The trail first passes Helen Hunt Falls, then crosses a bridge and winds through a pine forest and along slickrock before reaching the 200-foot-high Silver Cascade Falls. As the trail reaches its highest elevation, there's a wonderful overlook with views across the Rocky Mountains, waterfalls, and the city below. Though the hike is doable for hikers of any experience level, you might want to plan your trip for warmer months or bring microspikes, since the trail can be slippery in the winter. This is also quite a popular hike, so expect some crowds, especially on weekends.