A Picturesque Hiking Trail Near Colorado Springs Shows Off Two Waterfalls With Rocky Mountain Views
In the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, many of the most beautiful sites are tacked onto physically demanding hikes — think of Colorado's Manitou Incline, often considered America's most difficult hike. But that's not the case for one stunning waterfall hike just outside of Colorado Springs, one of America's most underrated vacation destinations. The Silver Cascade Falls Trail is a mere 0.6 miles out and back, with most completing it within 30 minutes. Despite being one of the shortest hikes in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, the trail packs a punch by passing two glorious waterfalls.
Those two include Helen Hunt Falls and Silver Cascade Falls. The trail first passes Helen Hunt Falls, then crosses a bridge and winds through a pine forest and along slickrock before reaching the 200-foot-high Silver Cascade Falls. As the trail reaches its highest elevation, there's a wonderful overlook with views across the Rocky Mountains, waterfalls, and the city below. Though the hike is doable for hikers of any experience level, you might want to plan your trip for warmer months or bring microspikes, since the trail can be slippery in the winter. This is also quite a popular hike, so expect some crowds, especially on weekends.
Explore Silver Cascade Falls Trail tips and side trips
You'll find the trailhead for the Silver Cascade Falls Trail off the parking lot at the Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is open seasonally from Memorial Day through Labor Day, though the trail itself is open year-round. From downtown Colorado Springs, it's about a 20-minute drive or about 30 minutes if you're coming directly from the Colorado Springs Airport. Helen Hunt Falls will be visible from the parking lot. After you reach the end of the trail, you can go back the same way or take the slightly longer route connecting Buffalo Canyon Trail, which also links to the Helen Hunt Falls parking area.
If you want to explore more of the North Cheyenne Cañon area on foot, the 1.6-mile Seven Bridges Trail is a scenic option through the Pike National Forest, which (as its name suggests) crosses seven charming bridges over rushing streams. For something more ambitious, consider the Columbine Trail. It's around 6.5 miles roundtrip, partly following the North Cheyenne Creek and skirting dramatic cliff sides. This trail is also open to mountain bikers. It starts near the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, a delightful stop with hummingbird gardens and nature exhibits. While you're in Colorado Springs, add a stop to your itinerary for Pikes Peak and its visitor center famed for its donuts and views.