The Bone-Chilling Reasons Many Locals And Travelers Stay Away From Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
With seemingly endless sun-drenched days, a museum where the architecture rivals the art, award-winning beaches, and a vibrant downtown, the Tampa Bay area is a Florida treasure. Not to mention that this region is home to a landmark that will take you to new heights: the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg. It allows motorists to effortlessly travel between Pinellas County to Manatee County and vice versa. Even so, many locals and visitors prefer to stay away from the brightly-named bridge for a variety of bone-chilling reasons, including its sheer size. Standing at 190 feet over the water, it offers astounding waterfront views and is the state's tallest bridge.
That is to say that it is not for the faint of heart. "Beautiful in photos but if you have any fear of heights or driving over bridges stay far away. One of the most terrifying drives I've ever encountered," wrote a reviewer on Google. However, for many, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge serves as a stark reminder of the countless individuals who have lost their lives on this concrete structure. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, over 230 people have died by suicide on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Then there's the memory of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster. On May 9, 1980, 35 people died when the bridge, constructed in 1954, was struck by a cargo ship. A segment collapsed into Tampa Bay, with Bob Raiola from the Florida Department of Transportation telling Fox 13 Tampa Bay, "It was literally something that you see in the disaster movies." Following the tragedy, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was rebuilt and was designed to ensure that something like this would never happen again.
Is Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge safe?
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge that currently stands was unveiled in 1987. This new and improved version is higher than the original to prevent freighters, a common sight on Tampa Bay, from colliding with the bridge. Additionally, there are several dolphins (concrete structures, not the mammals) to obstruct vessels. Nevertheless, this has done little to quell the fears of those who traverse the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. One local went as far as to write a review on Google that reads, "I pray, play and sing gospel everytime I cross it." Aside from these structural changes, officials have implemented preventative measures throughout the years to reduce suicides. This includes the installation of fences and telephones that call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay in 2021 and 1999, respectively.
Although effective, the suicides have unfortunately continued. In March 2025, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also revealed that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge's safety needed to be reevaluated. In other words, the likelihood of collapse, if a similar incident to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster were to happen again, should be determined. It's important to note that this wasn't meant to instill fear but rather was a precaution that the NTSB suggested should be taken, as it could ultimately make the difference between life and death.
While many avoid the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, others can't get enough of it. In fact, it's ranked as one of the top things to do in St. Petersburg on Tripadvisor. Whether you're brave enough to travel its 4.1 miles or not, you can't deny that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an architectural feat. As one Tripadvisor user put it, "What an amazing work of art." Found this story interesting? Read about the infamous bridge in Illinois regarded as the most terrifying drive in the entire state.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org