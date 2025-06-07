The Bone-Chilling Reasons Many Locals And Travelers Stay Away From Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

With seemingly endless sun-drenched days, a museum where the architecture rivals the art, award-winning beaches, and a vibrant downtown, the Tampa Bay area is a Florida treasure. Not to mention that this region is home to a landmark that will take you to new heights: the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg. It allows motorists to effortlessly travel between Pinellas County to Manatee County and vice versa. Even so, many locals and visitors prefer to stay away from the brightly-named bridge for a variety of bone-chilling reasons, including its sheer size. Standing at 190 feet over the water, it offers astounding waterfront views and is the state's tallest bridge.

That is to say that it is not for the faint of heart. "Beautiful in photos but if you have any fear of heights or driving over bridges stay far away. One of the most terrifying drives I've ever encountered," wrote a reviewer on Google. However, for many, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge serves as a stark reminder of the countless individuals who have lost their lives on this concrete structure. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, over 230 people have died by suicide on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Then there's the memory of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster. On May 9, 1980, 35 people died when the bridge, constructed in 1954, was struck by a cargo ship. A segment collapsed into Tampa Bay, with Bob Raiola from the Florida Department of Transportation telling Fox 13 Tampa Bay, "It was literally something that you see in the disaster movies." Following the tragedy, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was rebuilt and was designed to ensure that something like this would never happen again.