The Infamous Bridge In Illinois Regarded As The Most Terrifying Drive In The Entire State
The following article includes mentions of suicide and racist murder.
Though their purpose is to provide safe passage over obstacles, bridges have often been associated with danger and death. From folklore tales of evil trolls lurking beneath, to real-life structures with disturbingly high death tolls, some bridges don't feel safe at all. Arguably the scariest are the bridges that could be considered amongst the most haunted destinations in the world.
Emily's Bridge in Vermont is said to be haunted by a brokenhearted woman who hanged herself in the rafters after her lover failed to meet her there. In Virginia, urban legends claim the spirit of a serial killer in a bunny suit terrorizes the Bunny Man Bridge. Meanwhile, an unassuming graffitied bridge in Illinois, known as the Acid Bridge, is marked by tales of horrifying deaths and paranormal activity. Whether you're taking America's most underrated road trip through Illinois, or exploring hidden gem stops along Route 66, take a detour to drive across the Acid Bridge if you dare.
The lore of Acid Bridge
Stretching between Collinsville and Troy, Illinois, you'll find the graffiti-covered Acid Bridge. There are several legends surrounding the bridge, including the story that inspired its name. As the story goes, a group of teenagers were tripping on acid and out for a joyride when they lost control of their vehicle on the bridge, careening off the side and perishing in a fiery crash. In another legend, teenagers were partying on the bridge when one of them produced a gun and started firing rounds into the guardrail. By fatal accident, a bullet ricocheted, hitting one of the teens in the head and killing them instantly.
Whether there is truth to the urban legends or not, people traveling across the bridge have reported strange occurrences, including claims of a phantom car following them after they cross the bridge for approximately a mile before mysteriously vanishing. If you dare to visit the bridge, and get out to snap a few photos, be careful getting back into your car. There have also been reports of people sneaking into the backseats of unsuspecting visitors' vehicles while they're not looking.
The Seven Gates of Hell
If the Acid Bridge isn't horrifying enough, you can also visit a sinister series of railroad bridges nearby, known as "the Seven Gates of Hell." It is said that these seven bridges are guarded by shadowy hellhounds, and collectively serve as a demonic portal. As legend has it, if you drive across them in numerical order and cross the seventh bridge at midnight, you will enter the portal and succumb to the eternal flames of hell itself.
If you have no interest in risking such a fate, you can drive through the bridges during the day. Starting just outside of Collinsville along Route 159, you'll find Gate One crossing Lebanon Road. Half a mile up the road, you'll reach Gate Two, which is said to be haunted by the spirit of a young African-American boy who was hanged on the bridge by the Ku Klux Klan. Gates Three and Four are known as the Twin Gates, and are an infamous hotspot for satanic rituals. Gate Five is a mile further, and holds no notable lore on its own. Gate Six is the bridge that is often confused with the Acid Bridge, so legends of a similar car wreck may stem from this confusion. If you make it to the seventh bridge, you'll be greeted by peaceful pastures on the other side, and hopefully won't cross the threshold into hell.