The Infamous Bridge In Illinois Regarded As The Most Terrifying Drive In The Entire State

If the Acid Bridge isn't horrifying enough, you can also visit a sinister series of railroad bridges nearby, known as "the Seven Gates of Hell." It is said that these seven bridges are guarded by shadowy hellhounds, and collectively serve as a demonic portal. As legend has it, if you drive across them in numerical order and cross the seventh bridge at midnight, you will enter the portal and succumb to the eternal flames of hell itself.

If you have no interest in risking such a fate, you can drive through the bridges during the day. Starting just outside of Collinsville along Route 159, you'll find Gate One crossing Lebanon Road. Half a mile up the road, you'll reach Gate Two, which is said to be haunted by the spirit of a young African-American boy who was hanged on the bridge by the Ku Klux Klan. Gates Three and Four are known as the Twin Gates, and are an infamous hotspot for satanic rituals. Gate Five is a mile further, and holds no notable lore on its own. Gate Six is the bridge that is often confused with the Acid Bridge, so legends of a similar car wreck may stem from this confusion. If you make it to the seventh bridge, you'll be greeted by peaceful pastures on the other side, and hopefully won't cross the threshold into hell.

