New Mexico's Surprisingly Underrated State Park Is A Sparkling Paradise Of Spring-Fed Lakes To Swim In
Roswell, New Mexico, may be best known for being a quirky town with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks. It's even home to one of the world's most unique and most visited McDonald's that is shaped like a flying saucer. Because of this, you may not immediately think of the city as being an outdoor paradise, but it actually has plenty of natural beauty to offer. In fact, if you are looking for a quick stop where you can beat the heat, make sure to check out Bottomless Lakes State Park, located just outside of Roswell. This spot was actually designated as New Mexico's first state park in 1933 and offers a lot to outdoor enthusiasts.
The "bottomless" part of its name is a little misleading though — there is technically a bottom to the multiple lakes within the state park. However, these lakes are unique because they were created when limestone dissolved and collapsed, causing sinkholes. The result was multiple spring-fed lakes (also known as cenotes) that range in depth from 17 to 90 feet. These would eventually become a sparkling swimming hole in this UFO-centered town. Although you may not see any aliens or UFOs here, this is still a totally out of this world experience to add to your list when you're in Roswell. But then again, the Roswell area in general is known for its UFOs, so maybe you will see something.
One visitor shared their extraterrestrial experience at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Tripadvisor, stating, "It was recommended by the UFO Research center and drove our jeep at night into the park. Parked our jeep on the side of the road in the darkness ... little did we expect not only you see the entire heavens and galaxies but also moving things can't confirm what they were but [definitely] weird ... a total of three!"
Things to do at Bottomless Lake State Park
Obviously visits from UFO's can't be guaranteed, but at Bottomless Lake State Park you will definitely find seven beautiful spring-fed water bodies that attract many visitors to the park to take a swim. Swimming isn't allowed in all of the park's lakes but it is allowed in a few, including at the main swimming hole, Lea Lake, which is ringed by sandy beaches. Scuba diving is also popular in Lea Lake and it is known for being an underrated spot with good visibility and comfortable temperatures.
There's lots of other great things to do at Bottomless Lakes State Park too. There are five hiking trails onsite, with a few being less than a mile long. This makes it easy for anyone to take a small walk and be able to enjoy the scenic views. If you're looking for something a little more challenging, check out the Bluff Trails, which are about two to three miles, depending on the route you take. There are also a couple of different trail options for cyclists, including a mountain biking path that has some steep areas, and some paved roads for those looking for a more leisurely ride. You can also fish from the shore at Lea Lake where you may be lucky enough to hook a catfish, largemouth bass, or rainbow trout.
Camping at Bottomless Lake State Park
With all of the great things to do at Bottomless Lakes State Park, there's enough to keep you busy for a few days. Luckily, they have onsite camping available that makes it easy to stay overnight. There are three camping areas and while some are primitive, there are also some around Lea Lake with water and electric hookups. Tripadvisor reviewers speak highly of the park's campsites with one writing, "The RV sites close to the lake are 30 amps but we slept with windows open because there was a cool breeze blowing. The sites are very level and very spacious. Definitely would love to stay here again."
The state park is located just outside of Roswell, and it will take you around 20 to 30 minutes to get there from town. After you've explored Roswell and taken in the beautiful nature at the Bottomless Lakes, you can continue your journey as there's a plethora of natural wonders in New Mexico which can all be strung together into one full-fledged road trip. Just make sure to be careful — although it's a beautiful place to hit the open road, New Mexico is the most dangerous state to drive in.