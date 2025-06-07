New Mexico's Surprisingly Underrated State Park Is A Sparkling Paradise Of Spring-Fed Lakes To Swim In

Roswell, New Mexico, may be best known for being a quirky town with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks. It's even home to one of the world's most unique and most visited McDonald's that is shaped like a flying saucer. Because of this, you may not immediately think of the city as being an outdoor paradise, but it actually has plenty of natural beauty to offer. In fact, if you are looking for a quick stop where you can beat the heat, make sure to check out Bottomless Lakes State Park, located just outside of Roswell. This spot was actually designated as New Mexico's first state park in 1933 and offers a lot to outdoor enthusiasts.

The "bottomless" part of its name is a little misleading though — there is technically a bottom to the multiple lakes within the state park. However, these lakes are unique because they were created when limestone dissolved and collapsed, causing sinkholes. The result was multiple spring-fed lakes (also known as cenotes) that range in depth from 17 to 90 feet. These would eventually become a sparkling swimming hole in this UFO-centered town. Although you may not see any aliens or UFOs here, this is still a totally out of this world experience to add to your list when you're in Roswell. But then again, the Roswell area in general is known for its UFOs, so maybe you will see something.

One visitor shared their extraterrestrial experience at Bottomless Lakes State Park on Tripadvisor, stating, "It was recommended by the UFO Research center and drove our jeep at night into the park. Parked our jeep on the side of the road in the darkness ... little did we expect not only you see the entire heavens and galaxies but also moving things can't confirm what they were but [definitely] weird ... a total of three!"