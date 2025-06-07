One Of Texas' Best Beaches Is A Quiet, Unspoiled Stretch Of Peninsula Sand Not Far From Galveston

Texas beaches are as diverse as Texans themselves. Spanning over 350 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America, the state's diverse range of beaches cater to people from all walks of life, such as the family-friendly South Padre Island and the fishing and seafood paradise of Port O'Connor. Amid all of these popular beaches, Crystal Beach stands out as a quiet, unspoiled gem. Located on the Bolivar Peninsula, a 27-mile stretch of land between Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, the 7-mile expanse of Crystal Beach is special for its wide shore, windswept dunes, and undulating waves.

The hour-long journey from Galveston includes a ferry ride from Port Bolivar, which accepts both vehicles and walk-on passengers. Once you arrive, you can park directly on the beach. Make sure that you have a valid parking sticker, which costs $10 and is good for the whole calendar year. Beachcombers love it here, birds swoop and soar overhead, and campers come to enjoy the rustic paradise. Crystal Beach is arguably the best of the laid-back beaches that dot the Bolivar Peninsula. Much like the beautiful, family-friendly Surfside Beach, the welcoming atmosphere and gorgeous surroundings at Crystal Beach make it an ideal choice for a relaxing coastal getaway.