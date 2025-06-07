Ohio's Small Township Delivers Big Wilderness Energy With Rugged Hikes, Lakeside Trails, And Artsy Creativity
Hidden away in the rolling forests and farmland of Southern Ohio is the township of Bainbridge. Home to just a few thousand people, Bainbridge is a cozy little place surrounded by rugged, natural beauty. Unlike other portions of the Midwest, this region is home to a shockingly diverse landscape — you'll still witness more than a few farms, but the hilly terrain also hides caves, cliffs, waterfalls, and more than a few remarkable hiking trails.
The big allure of Bainbridge is getting lost in nature, but the town itself is also plenty charming. It's a rather standard Midwest destination, with historic buildings, a few restaurants, and lovely local shops lining its streets, but The Variety Mall makes it a bit more intriguing than expected. Home to a handful of artists, resellers, and creators, you'll find a wild assortment of items lining its shelves. If you need a break from the great outdoors, it's a fun way to explore the creations and collections of local vendors.
Getting to Bainbridge is easy. It's less than two hours to both Cincinnati and Columbus, giving you access to two large airports and a wealth of big-city amenities. If you're interested in a sprawling Ohio vacation, consider flying into one destination, then making a day trip to the other. For example, you can fly into Columbus, spend some time in Bainbridge, then venture over to Cincinnati to witness some of the most spectacular street art in America. But no matter how you plan your trip, Bainbridge is bound to excite with its wonderful natural beauty, artsy shops, and relaxed pace of life.
Natural wonders around Bainbridge, Ohio
Ohio is teeming with natural beauty, including two incredible state parks near the small town of Logan. The same is true of Bainbridge. Paint Creek State Park and Highlands Nature Sanctuary are both a quick drive from town, treating visitors to lakeside trails, dense forests, and a chance to enjoy a bit of solitude. If you're seeking a lake retreat, check out Paint Creek State Park. The 5,652-acre park lets visitors boat, camp, swim, and hike, with rolling hills making up most of the landscape that isn't consumed by the still waters of Paint Creek Lake.
Highlands Nature Sanctuary, meanwhile, immerses you in a 2,600-acre forest filled with white cedars, grottos, and striking rock formations. One of its most dramatic features is the Rocky Fork Gorge — with 100-foot-tall rock walls and a massive system of solution caves, it's a remarkable place to reconnect with nature. There's also a fantastic Forest Museum with murals inspired by the local landscape. You'll find miles of trails here, but consider checking out Barrett's Rim Trail, Etawah Woods Trail, and Valley of the Ancients. All three are short and only moderately difficult, and they'll treat you to a variety of terrain as you wander their rugged paths.
Planning your trip to tiny Bainbridge, OH
Bainbridge is a quick drive from both Columbus and Cincinnati. And while Bainbridge offers plenty of outdoor adventures, it's a bit light on other attractions. If you're interested in fine dining or other amenities, consider penciling in a day or two at one of the nearby big cities. You could even drive over to Portsmouth, a charming riverside town with colorful murals and a lively antique scene if you need a break from hiking.
Lodging options are fairly limited — as you'd expect for a town of this size. Lazy H Cabins offers rustic accommodation close to hiking, fishing, and swimming, and they're quite reasonably priced. You'll find spots for RVs, though it's the authentic, Amish-built log cabins that are the most exciting, and they're perfect for a simple retreat into the woods. For something closer to nature, try landing a campsite at one of the nearby state parks.
Ready to recharge for your next adventure? Head over to The Paxton Restaurant, which has an impeccable 4.6 stars and over 600 Google Reviews. The no-frills American joint serves omelets, sandwiches, roast beef, and other delicious home-cooked dishes. You could also check out Country Crust Bakery, which has a nice outdoor patio for al fresco dining plus an incredible assortment of desserts and pretzel sandwiches.