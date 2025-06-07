Ohio's Small Township Delivers Big Wilderness Energy With Rugged Hikes, Lakeside Trails, And Artsy Creativity

Hidden away in the rolling forests and farmland of Southern Ohio is the township of Bainbridge. Home to just a few thousand people, Bainbridge is a cozy little place surrounded by rugged, natural beauty. Unlike other portions of the Midwest, this region is home to a shockingly diverse landscape — you'll still witness more than a few farms, but the hilly terrain also hides caves, cliffs, waterfalls, and more than a few remarkable hiking trails.

The big allure of Bainbridge is getting lost in nature, but the town itself is also plenty charming. It's a rather standard Midwest destination, with historic buildings, a few restaurants, and lovely local shops lining its streets, but The Variety Mall makes it a bit more intriguing than expected. Home to a handful of artists, resellers, and creators, you'll find a wild assortment of items lining its shelves. If you need a break from the great outdoors, it's a fun way to explore the creations and collections of local vendors.

Getting to Bainbridge is easy. It's less than two hours to both Cincinnati and Columbus, giving you access to two large airports and a wealth of big-city amenities. If you're interested in a sprawling Ohio vacation, consider flying into one destination, then making a day trip to the other. For example, you can fly into Columbus, spend some time in Bainbridge, then venture over to Cincinnati to witness some of the most spectacular street art in America. But no matter how you plan your trip, Bainbridge is bound to excite with its wonderful natural beauty, artsy shops, and relaxed pace of life.