The 'Trout Capital Of Oklahoma' Is An Underrated Fishing Town With Eclectic Shops And Restaurants
The town of Gore sits along the Lower Illinois and Arkansas Rivers in eastern Oklahoma, about two hours away from Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, and a little over an hour away from Tulsa, that wildly underrated southern music city that could be the next Nashville. While Oklahoma City may be the official state capital, there are many other informal capitals littered throughout the Sooner State. For example, Gore calls itself the "Trout Capital of Oklahoma" which is enough to make any angler pack their gear and head to this underrated town of eclectic shops and restaurants.
Gore garnered this title for itself thanks to its prime location on the Lower Illinois River, which is stocked every year with over 140,000 rainbow trout. Not only does this provide anglers with excellent chances to catch fish, it also means that they can come to Gore to fish all year round, which is not something you can do in too many places.
Gore has been settled as far back as 1718 and was a well established trading post with the Cherokee Native tribe throughout the 19th century. It was finally incorporated as an official town in 1902, and named after prominent Oklahoma Senator Thomas P. Gore seven years later. Gore today is a mix of downtown charm and outdoor recreation, with some serious potential to be one of the very best places to go fishing in the entire country.
Gore has the best fishing in Oklahoma
The Lower Illinois River Public Fishing and Hunting Area (PFHA) is a protected fishing area on the Lower Illinois River just 5.5 miles north of downtown Gore. With over 7 miles of shoreline and water that is stocked with trout all year long, it makes for the best fishing in Oklahoma. Fishing here is limited to one rod and reel per angler, and there is a six fish at 16-inches long per day limit for native walleye, sauger, and saugeye.
The trout rules are a little more restrictive. Only artificial lures can be used, and anglers can take no more than three trout per day so long as they have exceeded 20 inches in length. Anglers have access to over a mile of shoreline for shore casting, and there is a boat ramp available in Gore at the public landing in town. Fishing below the Tenkiller Ferry Dam is allowed even when the water is flowing under full pressure.
This dam is typically used for flood management into Tenkiller Lake, which straddles the border of Gore and neighboring Tahlequah. Fishing, boating, swimming, and even scuba diving are allowed in this 12,900-acre lake. Further fishing and waterfront fun can be found at Greenleaf State Park, a scenic lakeside park filled with mountain trails, cozy cabins, and truly excellent fishing. So, anglers, you won't be at a loss for places to go fishing when you come to this true "Trout Capital" of Oklahoma.
Quirky shopping and great eats in downtown Gore
Oklahoma City may be the place to be if you want to take in the most of the Sooner State's entertainment and arts scene, but downtown Gore has its own charms that are just waiting to be explored. A small town of under 1,000 people, Gore is the quintessence of southern coziness and charm. This is a tightly knit community that is proud of their history, and of the fact that they can boast to be the "Trout Capital" of the state.
This title is featured in a mural painted over the entrance to one of the best spots in town: Garden Gate and Emily's Tea Room. A combination of antiques store and hometown restaurant, you can sample the famous bread pudding and other confections before heading over to shop for trinkets, oddities, and other unique home goods. It's the place in Gore to stop for a good meal and a chat with the locals.
Other shopping spots include the Anne-Paige Gift Boutique, a cheerful shop overflowing with a wacky array of items including YETI coolers and mugs, Vera Bradley, chalk paint, and Jellycat toys for kids. For more eats, check out Jimbo's Restaurant on N. Main Street. This unpretentious, down-to-earth Southern diner boasts all day breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, and root beer floats. It's the perfect end, or beginning, to a long day exploring this charming slice of eastern Oklahoma.