The 'Trout Capital Of Oklahoma' Is An Underrated Fishing Town With Eclectic Shops And Restaurants

The town of Gore sits along the Lower Illinois and Arkansas Rivers in eastern Oklahoma, about two hours away from Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City, and a little over an hour away from Tulsa, that wildly underrated southern music city that could be the next Nashville. While Oklahoma City may be the official state capital, there are many other informal capitals littered throughout the Sooner State. For example, Gore calls itself the "Trout Capital of Oklahoma" which is enough to make any angler pack their gear and head to this underrated town of eclectic shops and restaurants.

Gore garnered this title for itself thanks to its prime location on the Lower Illinois River, which is stocked every year with over 140,000 rainbow trout. Not only does this provide anglers with excellent chances to catch fish, it also means that they can come to Gore to fish all year round, which is not something you can do in too many places.

Gore has been settled as far back as 1718 and was a well established trading post with the Cherokee Native tribe throughout the 19th century. It was finally incorporated as an official town in 1902, and named after prominent Oklahoma Senator Thomas P. Gore seven years later. Gore today is a mix of downtown charm and outdoor recreation, with some serious potential to be one of the very best places to go fishing in the entire country.