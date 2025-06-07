New York's Dreamy State Park Is Full Of Hiking Trails, Verdant Forests, And Hidden Waterfalls
Most state parks have one or two standout features. Some, like Red Rock Canyon, offer a paradise of desert sandstone cliffs. Others, like Hawaii's Ka'ena Point State Park, have captivating coastal trails and views. Fillmore Glen State Park, in New York's Finger Lakes Region, provides a trio of attractions, from five hidden waterfalls to idyllic forests and a plethora of hiking trails. This dreamy oasis is just a four-hour drive from Manhattan, and it can readily fill your weekend with a mystical excursion into a verdant chunk of nature, complete with a narrow gorge slicing down its middle.
The park gets its name from Millard Fillmore, who was born about five miles away. His tenure as the nation's 13th president is marked by a few oddball distinctions — for example, he was the Whig party's last president and the only one not to die or exit the party while in office. This park is one of his truly positive mementos. Fillmore Glen's parking area includes a replica of its namesake's log cabin birthplace, oddly small enough that one can easily miss it.
Fillmore Glen's infrastructure gives a sense of man and earth working in tandem, exuding a strong vibe of unspoiled nature. Paths, stone staircases, and bridges merge with the natural landscape, giving a way to get around without ruining the ambiance. The park exists in harmony with visitors, and its collection of attractions merge together into one cohesive experience.
Take a hike through the forest to hidden waterfalls
The three trails traversing Fillmore Glen State Park make it a "choose your own adventure"-style outing. All will lead you through a green forest, dense with plant life that's a signature of the Finger Lakes. Treks along the north and south rims, open year-round, follow the park's trademark gorge and give an aerial view of its waterfalls. The gorge trail offers the best experience, though it closes during the winter.
The trail's refreshing waters and wooded surroundings create a one-mile refuge from the grind of daily life. The trek lasts between two to three hours, depending on how fast you walk, and takes you across bridges and along stone-walled paths. A five-minute jaunt on the gorge trail leads to the "Cowsheds Falls", a waterfall surrounded by a stone amphitheater created by years of erosion. The falls' 56-foot drop staggers down three steps, looking like a real-life screensaver, while the distinct overhanging cliff creates shade. Local legend claims cows once enjoyed chilling in the shade to escape the summer heat, hence the falls' name.
The waterfall exemplifies the Finger Lakes' geological trademarks. Shale, limestone, and water's erosive powers over time have created a network of sloping streams and sudden drops. After the Cowsheds, a series of smaller cascades lead up to Dalibarda Falls. The rushing water continues to put on a show further along the trail, with the Upper and Lower Pinnacle Falls leading to the trek's grand finale. Those looking for a proper show should visit in late spring or early summer, or after downpours, when the falls rush with full force.
Planning a visit to Fillmore Glen State Park
Those flying in should book a flight to Ithica International Airport, which is about 19 miles away. If you're looking for a hub for the weekend within driving distance of the park, check into Watkins Glen, a village with endless beautiful views and famous wine.
Want to spend a night or two under the stars? Pitch a tent within the park, which has 60 campsites. A cottage is available inside the park for those needing more creature comforts, including a gas stove, fridge, and bathroom with hot water.
Fillmore Glen State Park is open year-round, though those hoping to enjoy the gorge trail and waterfalls should visit between spring and autumn; weather conditions and nature itself close the gorge trail during the winter. Waiting for nice weather doesn't come with the usual tradeoff of having to share the park with throngs of visitors. Fillmore Glen remains relatively quiet, even during the summer. Bring hiking gear, water, and photography gear to capture the stunning scenery.