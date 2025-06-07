New York's Dreamy State Park Is Full Of Hiking Trails, Verdant Forests, And Hidden Waterfalls

Most state parks have one or two standout features. Some, like Red Rock Canyon, offer a paradise of desert sandstone cliffs. Others, like Hawaii's Ka'ena Point State Park, have captivating coastal trails and views. Fillmore Glen State Park, in New York's Finger Lakes Region, provides a trio of attractions, from five hidden waterfalls to idyllic forests and a plethora of hiking trails. This dreamy oasis is just a four-hour drive from Manhattan, and it can readily fill your weekend with a mystical excursion into a verdant chunk of nature, complete with a narrow gorge slicing down its middle.

The park gets its name from Millard Fillmore, who was born about five miles away. His tenure as the nation's 13th president is marked by a few oddball distinctions — for example, he was the Whig party's last president and the only one not to die or exit the party while in office. This park is one of his truly positive mementos. Fillmore Glen's parking area includes a replica of its namesake's log cabin birthplace, oddly small enough that one can easily miss it.

Fillmore Glen's infrastructure gives a sense of man and earth working in tandem, exuding a strong vibe of unspoiled nature. Paths, stone staircases, and bridges merge with the natural landscape, giving a way to get around without ruining the ambiance. The park exists in harmony with visitors, and its collection of attractions merge together into one cohesive experience.