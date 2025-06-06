Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Lakeside City With An Award-Winning Beach
Less than an hour from Milwaukee, sitting along the edge of Lake Michigan, is the city of Racine. Home to North Beach — which is often cited as one of the best beaches in the Midwest — Racine is an excellent getaway from both Milwaukee and Chicago (the latter of which is around two hours south). Combining the amenities of a big city with the relaxed vibes of a tiny coastal town, it's a unique destination on the southeastern tip of Wisconsin. That means you'll find more to do than just lounge in the sand and work on your tan, as Racine is close to a stunning lighthouse, historic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, and rugged hiking trails.
You won't have to worry about leaving your luxuries at home, as Racine offers a handful of premium accommodations. Hotel Verdant is an upscale choice for discerning travelers. The building sits right along the heart of Main Street, and everything about the building reflects the surrounding landscape. Featuring eco-friendly materials, colorful artwork, and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, it's an elegant spot to unwind after a day of adventures. It's reminiscent of America's first carbon positive hotel, though the design isn't quite as funky.
Racine has enough to keep you busy for weeks, but if you're traveling from Chicago or Milwaukee, consider staying for a long weekend. That should give you more than enough time to indulge in its best amenities without feeling rushed. And if time permits, you can check out all the other reasons Racine is such a hidden gem.
North Beach and Wind Point Lighthouse
You're in Racine, you've checked into your hotel, and now it's time to hit the beach. North Beach offers sun-seekers 2,500 feet of shoreline and sprawls for 50 acres, giving you plenty of room to spread out — though it can still get quite busy during peak season. It earned Blue Wave certification, which is the nation's first environmental certification for beaches. In other words, you'll be treated to a clean, safe, and eco-friendly environment that's the pride of Racine. Be sure to treat it with respect, pick up all your belongings before you leave, stay off the nearby dunes, and follow any other signage to ensure it remains gorgeous for generations to come.
If you're looking for a festive vibe, visit North Beach from June through August for live musical performances. Racine also holds plenty of other events throughout the summer, so consider checking out its full schedule to see if you can catch both a festival and live music while in the city. A seasonal concession stand ensures your belly stays happy, and the nearby Lake Michigan Pathway is an excellent spot for a quick jog or evening stroll.
Done with the beach? Drive north to the dramatic Wind Point Lighthouse. Soaring 108 feet into the clouds, the historic structure was constructed in 1880. Today, it's open for public tours — you can even sign up for a chance to climb to the top of the tower, though dates are quite limited. If you'd like to scramble to the top for panoramic views, be sure to reserve a spot ahead of your trip. Much like another Wisconsin city with a vibrant lighthouse, Wind Point Lighthouse is a must-visit while in Racine.
The best things to do in Racine, Wisconsin
Your first day in Racine will probably be spent by the water enjoying its world-class beach. But beyond that, there are plenty of other ways to stay entertained. Several buildings in the area were designed by the legendary architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, who just so happens to be a Wisconsin native. Wingspread is arguably the most popular, as the executive retreat and conference center allows visitors to explore the property and take pictures. You can't check out the rest of the campus, but it's a remarkable stop, nonetheless.
Other nearby Frank Lloyd Wright buildings include the SC Johnson Administration Building, the 15-story Research Tower that was renovated in 2014 and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the glass-enclosed Fortaleza Hall. Be sure to plan ahead to schedule a tour or see if any events are happening that let you get a closer look at their intricate details.
When you're ready to lace up your hiking boots, check out the Pike River Pathway North to the west of town. The easy route rolls for 2.4 miles through wetlands and prairies, and it's a scenic spot to get away from the bustle of daily life. You're also just an hour away from an artsy village with New England charm, and it's a fun complement to sightseeing in Racine.