Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Lakeside City With An Award-Winning Beach

Less than an hour from Milwaukee, sitting along the edge of Lake Michigan, is the city of Racine. Home to North Beach — which is often cited as one of the best beaches in the Midwest — Racine is an excellent getaway from both Milwaukee and Chicago (the latter of which is around two hours south). Combining the amenities of a big city with the relaxed vibes of a tiny coastal town, it's a unique destination on the southeastern tip of Wisconsin. That means you'll find more to do than just lounge in the sand and work on your tan, as Racine is close to a stunning lighthouse, historic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, and rugged hiking trails.

You won't have to worry about leaving your luxuries at home, as Racine offers a handful of premium accommodations. Hotel Verdant is an upscale choice for discerning travelers. The building sits right along the heart of Main Street, and everything about the building reflects the surrounding landscape. Featuring eco-friendly materials, colorful artwork, and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, it's an elegant spot to unwind after a day of adventures. It's reminiscent of America's first carbon positive hotel, though the design isn't quite as funky.

Racine has enough to keep you busy for weeks, but if you're traveling from Chicago or Milwaukee, consider staying for a long weekend. That should give you more than enough time to indulge in its best amenities without feeling rushed. And if time permits, you can check out all the other reasons Racine is such a hidden gem.