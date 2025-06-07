An Underrated Alabama City Is Quietly One Of The Cheapest Places To Retire In The Country

There's a lot to do in Decatur, and much of it is either entirely free or available at a low cost. The nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is a popular option for both locals and tourists, as it offers a wealth of outdoor activities, including fishing, birding, hiking, and biking. You'll find miles of pathways within the 35,000-acre refuge, taking you through tupelo swamps, pine uplands, and a variety of other important ecosystems. Be sure to bring a good camera and a pair of binoculars, as the area is home to several species of interesting birds.

For something different, check out the Cook Museum of Natural Science. Ticket prices are around $20 per person, though you can easily spend all day exploring its many exhibits. These cover everything from geography and climatology to ecology and a massive insect collection. Check out its schedule of seasonal events if you're looking to get the most out of your visit.

The list of attractions in Decatur seems to go on forever, so be sure to explore the town and see what catches your eye. A few other highlights include the well-reviewed Point Mallard Waterpark, the historic Princess Theatre, and Rhodes Ferry Park — which is perched right along the Tennessee River. You'll find plenty of elegant architecture throughout town as well, so consider taking a stroll through the Old Decatur Historic District to get a glimpse of beautiful Victorian-era homes.