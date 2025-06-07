An Underrated Alabama City Is Quietly One Of The Cheapest Places To Retire In The Country
While a city out west was recently named America's best place to retire in 2025, a lovely spot in Alabama has been named one of the cheapest places to retire in the country. With a cost of living for retirees 11% below the national average, Decatur is a frugal spot to live — yet it doesn't skimp on fun amenities. While many of the money-saving benefits are limited to residents (like low income tax and reduced healthcare costs), travelers from around the world will benefit from low prices on all sorts of entertainment options. And with an exciting museum of natural science, a thrilling waterpark, and the serene Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, Decatur is a solid choice for your next affordable getaway.
Decatur sits along the Tennessee River in northern Alabama, about 30 minutes southwest of Huntsville. This small city is only a 15-minute drive from the Huntsville International Airport, which flies to major cities like Chicago, Orlando, Dallas, and Atlanta. If you fly into Huntsville, be sure to check out its futuristic space center and thriving arts scene before driving over to the relaxed atmosphere of Decatur. But no matter how or when you arrive in Decatur, it's bound to surprise with its charming downtown, lovely natural surroundings, and an abundance of budget-friendly attractions.
Affordable ways to spend time in Decatur, Alabama
There's a lot to do in Decatur, and much of it is either entirely free or available at a low cost. The nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is a popular option for both locals and tourists, as it offers a wealth of outdoor activities, including fishing, birding, hiking, and biking. You'll find miles of pathways within the 35,000-acre refuge, taking you through tupelo swamps, pine uplands, and a variety of other important ecosystems. Be sure to bring a good camera and a pair of binoculars, as the area is home to several species of interesting birds.
For something different, check out the Cook Museum of Natural Science. Ticket prices are around $20 per person, though you can easily spend all day exploring its many exhibits. These cover everything from geography and climatology to ecology and a massive insect collection. Check out its schedule of seasonal events if you're looking to get the most out of your visit.
The list of attractions in Decatur seems to go on forever, so be sure to explore the town and see what catches your eye. A few other highlights include the well-reviewed Point Mallard Waterpark, the historic Princess Theatre, and Rhodes Ferry Park — which is perched right along the Tennessee River. You'll find plenty of elegant architecture throughout town as well, so consider taking a stroll through the Old Decatur Historic District to get a glimpse of beautiful Victorian-era homes.
The best hotels and restaurants in Decatur
While you won't find any hotels offering sugar-sand beaches and dolphin cruises like you would in another Alabama destination, Decatur has plenty of fantastic accommodations. You'll have the usual assortment of hotels, but for something unique, check out the Quail Creek Resort and Conference Center. Along with a 10,000 square-foot inn, the resort offers an RV park, a golf course, and primitive camping experiences. It's about 30 minutes south of downtown Decatur, but it's a memorable place to spend your time.
As for food, you'll have no shortage of delicious Southern cooking. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q has a staggering 4,000 Google reviews and 4.5 stars, making it one of the most popular spots in the area. It offers a mouthwatering selection of barbecue pork, chicken, and other meats, plus sides like baked potatoes and a signature white sauce. The Brick Deli & Tavern is another hot choice, featuring a large outdoor patio, a cozy dining room with eclectic decor, and a menu loaded with hearty American fare. If you're not in the mood for either, take a stroll through downtown to see (and smell) several other options.