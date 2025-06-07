This Hip Los Angeles Strip Of Restaurants, Bars, And Clubs Is Like Hollywood Boulevard For Locals

"Hollywood" may be the most famous name to come out of California, but for LA locals, "Cahuenga" holds its own importance. Cahuenga Boulevard is a thoroughfare connecting the city of LA with the San Fernando Valley, but more than that, it's an intersecting point. Hip restaurants, bars, and clubs line the Cahuenga Corridor — a four-block strip from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue — and meet the gritty, urban vibe that has given LA its weirdness (and heart) for years.

Cahuenga Boulevard is one of LA's most historic spots, and it's partly this history that gives the Corridor its special appeal and character. The "mother of Hollywood," Daeida Wilcox Beveridge, who founded and named Hollywood in 1887, had a real estate office on Cahuenga and Hollywood, and since the late 19th century, this area has been a hub of LA's commerce and culture. In fact, "Cahuenga Valley" was the original name for Hollywood before Wilcox Beveridge arrived (the Tongva people originally living there called the area "Kawee'nga").

While many LA locals avoid the super-packed areas on Hollywood Boulevard, home to one of California's worst tourist traps, you can find Angelenos and transplants eating and partying along the Cahuenga Corridor in the heart of Hollywood. On Cahuenga Corridor, historic sound studios have transformed into elegant restaurants with rooftop bars, famed San Gabriel Valley dumpling houses have opened their doors, and a bevy of dive bars and music venues have showcased LA's most talented and colorful characters, making this lesser-known area a must-visit destination for anyone looking for an authentic LA experience.