This Hip Los Angeles Strip Of Restaurants, Bars, And Clubs Is Like Hollywood Boulevard For Locals
"Hollywood" may be the most famous name to come out of California, but for LA locals, "Cahuenga" holds its own importance. Cahuenga Boulevard is a thoroughfare connecting the city of LA with the San Fernando Valley, but more than that, it's an intersecting point. Hip restaurants, bars, and clubs line the Cahuenga Corridor — a four-block strip from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue — and meet the gritty, urban vibe that has given LA its weirdness (and heart) for years.
Cahuenga Boulevard is one of LA's most historic spots, and it's partly this history that gives the Corridor its special appeal and character. The "mother of Hollywood," Daeida Wilcox Beveridge, who founded and named Hollywood in 1887, had a real estate office on Cahuenga and Hollywood, and since the late 19th century, this area has been a hub of LA's commerce and culture. In fact, "Cahuenga Valley" was the original name for Hollywood before Wilcox Beveridge arrived (the Tongva people originally living there called the area "Kawee'nga").
While many LA locals avoid the super-packed areas on Hollywood Boulevard, home to one of California's worst tourist traps, you can find Angelenos and transplants eating and partying along the Cahuenga Corridor in the heart of Hollywood. On Cahuenga Corridor, historic sound studios have transformed into elegant restaurants with rooftop bars, famed San Gabriel Valley dumpling houses have opened their doors, and a bevy of dive bars and music venues have showcased LA's most talented and colorful characters, making this lesser-known area a must-visit destination for anyone looking for an authentic LA experience.
The world cuisine of Cahuenga Corridor
Although Cahuenga Corridor may just include a radius of a few blocks, its gastronomic offerings cross the world. Whether you're in the mood for Asian, Central American, or American, you'll find an option here. Grandmaster Recorders is a massive 15,000-square-foot restaurant, bar, and music venue housed in an old recording studio where David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, and Red Hot Chili Peppers all laid down tracks. It's the epitome of what you'll find on the Cahuenga Corridor: classic LA history with a modern twist. The main restaurant offers upscale Italian-leaning fare, while the rooftop bar has a smaller food menu but a very big view of the city (including the Capitol Records Building), and the 71 Studio Bar is perfect for a drinks-only jaunt or dance party moment.
The San Gabriel Valley boasts SoCal's best Asian food, and luckily, there's now a piece of the SGV right on Cahuenga Boulevard. San Gabriel Valley dumpling house Hui Tou Xiang opened on the Cahuenga Corridor in 2022, bringing its fresh and tasty dumplings and noodles to a neighborhood that's very much in need of authentic cuisine.
Running Goose offers a peaceful sanctuary just off of busy Cahuenga, thanks to its lovely garden patio, where planters hold herbs used for the dishes of this Central American fusion menu. Open since 2015, Running Goose has been a go-to spot for folks wanting a cozy outdoor dining experience, complete with affordable pitchers of sangria to set the mood.
Dive bars, lounges, and historic clubs on Cahuenga Corridor
Hollywood is famed for its nightlife, so it's no surprise that Cahuenga Corridor has bars and clubs lining every block. As part of the upscale and eclectic Hollywood Vinyl District, music lovers can have a field day here, with places like the Hotel Cafe, which first opened its doors in 2000. Since then, it has become a go-to venue for singer-songwriters and music supervisors looking for that specific "Hotel Cafe" sound. Adele performed there in 2008 on her first tour, and singers like Damien Rice and Sara Bareilles have tested out material in this cozy space (even Katy Perry got her start there).
Step into the Burgundy Room to experience a Los Angeles of the past. This iconic dive bar opened in 1989 and allegedly has the oldest bar in Hollywood, dating back to 1919. The surrounding neighborhood has since gone from seedy to glitzy-ish, but the Burgundy Room has remained the same. Rockers, punks, and metalheads listen to '80s punk and rock music, and the alleyway entrance harkens back to the era when the owners were too afraid to use the front door for fear of getting attacked. For a more modern music experience, head to Tramp Stamp Granny's, a stylish piano bar owned by "Glee" star Darren Criss and his wife, Mia; perhaps you'll catch a glimpse of Criss on the piano, leading a sing-along with patrons.
If you're looking to let loose on the dance floor, Jungle Hollywood, The Room, and Station 1640 are all right next to each other, making it easy to explore Cahuenga Corridor's club scene. Opened in 1993, The Room has been a Cahuenga mainstay for years, while Jungle is a jungle-themed club in a historic building with links to Charlie Chaplin.