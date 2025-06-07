Can Transgender Tourists Still Travel With An 'X' Gender Designation In Their Passport?

President Donald Trump has ushered in an era of changing laws and civil rights, many of which affect LGBTQ+ travelers. On January 20, 2025, he issued an executive order, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," which defines sex as an "individual's immutable biological classification as either male or female." The order states that gender, too, is biological and exists only on a binary. As such, it mandates that government-issued identifying documents must indicate a person's gender as male or female based on what they were assigned at birth.

Since 2022, trans, non-binary, intersex, and other folks have had the option to mark their gender as "X" on passports. Under Trump's order, those who already have an "X" gender designation can continue to travel with that until their passport expires. However, those who want to apply for an "X" on their passports won't be able to do so under this order, which also prevents folks from updating their gender markers at all, even within the binary choices. This change in federal policy has also put a number of travelers in limbo with their documents, as applications for government-issued identification with an "X" for gender were suspended when the order was signed. Additionally, many have been left with conflicting IDs that no longer match, all of which could affect the security of gender minorities, who may already be concerned with finding safe, LGBTQ-friendly countries to visit. So, what is the fine print for people who already have or who have applied to get an "X" gender designation in their documents?