The Safest European Countries For LGBTQ+ Couples, According To Travelers
LGBTQ+ couples have specific criteria when deciding on a vacation. First and foremost, we want to feel safe. Inclusivity and the normalization of our relationships are important, whereas gawking and harassment are things couples want to avoid. These are factors that play into the decision-making process for queer folks when planning a trip. Europe is home to a myriad of countries that are welcoming to the community and don't even bat an eyelid at couples embracing in public — which is what we love to see! While Europe offers many queer-friendly destinations, this list focuses on the most frequently mentioned countries where LGBTQ+ couples reported feeling safe online.
However, it's important to note that just because a particular city is queer-friendly, that doesn't mean the entire country is known for its liberalism. Therefore, this roundup will include countries where multiple cities are cited as being safe. Furthermore, a strip of gay bars and a rainbow crosswalk are not enough to make our list — we want to see countries where travelers have attested to the attitudes and inclusivity they've experienced while there. It's also imperative to consider the country's laws that protect the LGBTQ+ community, too. With queer couples vouching for these countries online, the following destinatinos are must-visits to add to your atlas pin board.
Malta
Malta is constantly appearing across social media platforms as one of Europe's safest countries for LGBTQ+ couples. From 2016 to 2024, the Mediterranean island was the highest-ranking country on the Rainbow Map index of laws protecting queer people. It also tied for first on Booking.com's Gay Travel Index 2025. Since 1973, same-sex activity has been legal in Malta, while the annual Pride celebration was launched in 2004. Furthermore, Malta criminalized conversion therapy in 2016 – a radical move in a predominantly Catholic country – and legalized same-sex marriage the following year.
But how are these inclusive laws being practiced on the streets of Malta, and how are LGBTQ+ folks treated in public? For TikTok travel couple Gabi and Shanna, Malta is at the top of their list of favorite LGBTQ+-friendly countries in the world that they have visited. One person writes on Reddit in a thread about being LGBTQ+ in Malta, "Socially, acceptance has improved substantially, and any remaining bigots are called out for hatred." Another commenter who visited the island in April 2025 with their partner explains that they kissed and held hands in public without any issues from locals. It sounds like the island is an ideal destination for LGBTQ+ couples to visit, but what can you do there?
Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation, with tons of stunning architecture, museums, and prehistoric temples. It's small enough for travelers to explore many areas during a short trip, giving you time to experience the bustling beach and pool clubs, fun nightlife, day festivals, a prominent LGBTQ+ scene, scuba diving, and much more.
The Netherlands
Even though it was ranked No. 14 on the 2024 Rainbow Map index, the Netherlands was rated much higher by queer travelers online as one of the safest European countries for LGBTQ+ couples. While its capital, Amsterdam, is known for its liberal activities (weed coffeeshops, sex shows, and the famous Red Light District), the entire country is also deemed progressive, especially on LGBTQ+ views. The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001, and in 2015, the country removed a law banning gay and bisexual men from donating blood. The annual Pride Amsterdam festival was introduced in 1996, but started with the Gay Games a few years before.
TikTok duo Liz and Iz rate places to travel as a lesbian couple, giving Amsterdam a 10/10 for safety, holding hands, PDA, assumptions, clothing, and nightlife. They also address the intersectionality of traveling abroad as a gay couple by writing in their caption, "These ratings are based off of our experiences as white cis women so we want to acknowledge the privilege that comes with that." Amsterdam is not the only location in the Netherlands that queer people have said they feel safe. Utrecht is also a popular city referred to as a safe space for queer people online, with locals noting that its LGBTQ+ scene was small but inclusive.
Besides exploring queer spaces, the Netherlands is jam-packed with history, culture, entertainment, and dining, offering plenty for couples on vacation. But if you're looking for a relaxing stay in the country after roaming the terrains of Amsterdam, try escaping to Utrecht, The Hague, Rotterdam, or Zeeland, where beach bliss awaits with wild horses and rich history just hours from Amsterdam.
Spain
Queer travelers online are huge fans of Spain, with multiple cities being cited as safe spaces for the community. As another country that tied for first on Booking.com's Gay Travel Index 2025, Spain was the third country in the world to legalize marriage equality in 2005. The country also enacted a Trans Law in 2022 that gives people the right to change their legal gender. But how safe do queer people feel in Spain? According to Equaldex, 83% of LGBTQ+ locals said they felt safe being openly queer in public, while 72% had not experienced verbal harassment. Spain also ranked No. 6 on the UCLA Williams Institute's list of Social Acceptance of LGBTI People in 175 Countries. This result seems to be the consensus among queer travelers, too.
Barcelona is loved among queer travelers, not only for being gay-friendly, but because of its gay-owned hotels, too. Barcelona also hosted Spain's first Pride event in 1977. Madrid is another Spanish city mentioned for its safety and bustling gay scene. One traveler writes on Reddit, "Madrid is amazing and very gay. I live in San Francisco and was shocked by how many gay couples I saw in Chueca." Moreover, Sitges – 24 miles west of Barcelona – is often touted as the "Gay Capital of Europe," but many online have stated that it's more male-dominated, lacking in any lesbian spaces.
While the aforementioned Spanish cities are popular tourist hubs, feel free to venture off the beaten path by visiting places like the wildly underrated Gothic city of Morella between Valencia and Barcelona, bursting with traditional Spanish culture. Visiting under-the-radar towns and cities also allows for the opportunity to explore the local LGBTQ+ scene in that area.
Sweden
Sweden ranked No. 12 on Rainbow Map's 2024 index, but so many queer travelers online have had positive things to say about this Scandinavian country. In 2009, Sweden passed the gender-neutral marriage bill, allowing same-sex couples to wed. Homosexual activity has been legal since 1944, so you know you're entering a country where the LGBTQ+ community has had long-standing legal rights. But how is the social acceptance on the streets of Sweden? According to Equaldex, 70% feel safe being openly queer, and the country ranked No. 4 on Williams Institute's list. Queer tourists also agree with this data.
Queer couples online who've visited Sweden describe it as a place where they feel the safest being openly LGBTQ+, seeing many other couples from the community. Of course, Sweden's capital, Stockholm, is a popular spot and has hosted Pride since 1998, but for wanderlusts who want to venture into under-the-radar areas, many people online attest to the indifferent attitudes of rural Swedes. One LGBTQ+ traveler online who was volunteering in Sweden fell in love with the rural life and expressed interest in settling down with their partner. Many affirm they would be safe and not overtly bothered. Some even boast about Lesbisk Landsbygd – a community of sapphics living in the countryside — to emphasize the acceptance in rural Sweden.
Sweden consists of stunning regions for LGBTQ+ couples to vacation. Örebro, a small city that hosted the country's first Pride in 1971, has a majestic 14th-century castle and gorgeous trails for hiking. Alternatively, one of Sweden's best-kept secrets is the car-free, quiet island of Vrångö, full of scenic sandy beaches, making it a cute spot for relaxing in the sun after roaming the busy cities.
Germany
Coming in sixth on Booking.com's Gay Travel Index 2025, Germany has had protection laws for LGBTQ+ people for decades. Gender-affirming care has been legal since 1945, the criminality of homosexual activity was lifted in 1994, and gay marriage was legalized in 2017. Germany was consistently mentioned online by queer travelers as a safe country to visit, but where in Deutschland should you explore?
Berlin seems to be the top location for queer folks, with many referring to it as another "Gay Capital of Europe." There are many gay bars, nightclubs, and saunas, and it debuted the first Pride in Germany in 1979. However, it's important to recognize the intersectionality of being queer, and how one city may feel safe for one group but not another. For instance, Zuher Jazmati, co-founder of the Berlin-based queer Arabic-pop party series, ADIRA, tells DW Travel, "I would not feel safe as a queer person going to mainly white areas in Berlin." Alternatively, many people online affirm Munich's lively gay scene, while Cologne was referred to as the most gay-friendly city in Germany by troves of queer folks online. One local even writes on Reddit, "As a straight male living in Cologne, yes we love our gay people."
But if you're looking for an unknown travel destination in Germany, we've got you covered. While the big German cities offer museums, bars, restaurants, and historical buildings, the island of Sylt, known as "The Hamptons of Germany," boasts chic resorts, fresh seafood, and beaches. It is only a few hours from Hamburg and can be the perfect destination for a romantic getaway.
Methodology
In addition to looking at the history of LGBTQ rights in each country and research findings (like the indexes from Booking.com and Rainbow Map), we scoured the internet in search of countries mentioned the most by queer travelers as being safe to decide which five European nations made this list. After making note of the top 10, we dug deeper online to gauge which of these 10 European countries had multiple towns and cities that were mentioned as being safe places.
The five countries that made this list boast multiple regions where travelers and locals alike attest to feeling safe as members of the LGBTQ+ community. The research was conducted across several online platforms, looking at user comments on social media sites such as TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and Quora.