The Safest European Countries For LGBTQ+ Couples, According To Travelers

LGBTQ+ couples have specific criteria when deciding on a vacation. First and foremost, we want to feel safe. Inclusivity and the normalization of our relationships are important, whereas gawking and harassment are things couples want to avoid. These are factors that play into the decision-making process for queer folks when planning a trip. Europe is home to a myriad of countries that are welcoming to the community and don't even bat an eyelid at couples embracing in public — which is what we love to see! While Europe offers many queer-friendly destinations, this list focuses on the most frequently mentioned countries where LGBTQ+ couples reported feeling safe online.

However, it's important to note that just because a particular city is queer-friendly, that doesn't mean the entire country is known for its liberalism. Therefore, this roundup will include countries where multiple cities are cited as being safe. Furthermore, a strip of gay bars and a rainbow crosswalk are not enough to make our list — we want to see countries where travelers have attested to the attitudes and inclusivity they've experienced while there. It's also imperative to consider the country's laws that protect the LGBTQ+ community, too. With queer couples vouching for these countries online, the following destinatinos are must-visits to add to your atlas pin board.