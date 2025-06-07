Portugal's Secret Clifftop Medieval Village Preserves Whitewashed Buildings, Wine Tastings, And Lush Serenity

Likely the first thing you'll see in Marvão is its surrounding walls. Luckily, the walls won't bar you out today, but during the Middle Ages, they served an important role in defending the city from invaders. Starting in the 8th century, Marvão was under the rule of Moorish leader Ibn Marwan, for whom the town is named. Marwan kept the town intact as an outpost of the Islamic Empire until around the 12th century, when it was conquered by Christians and absorbed into the Portuguese kingdom.

For those flying in, Marvão is about a 2.5-hour drive east from the Lisbon International Airport. If you're coming from the north, it's just over a two-hour drive from Coimbra, the easy-to-enjoy city that's less crowded than Lisbon. Within its walls, you'll find white painted medieval buildings and churches all along cobbled streets, including charming places to stay overnight. One option is to stay at a pousada, a type of historic Portuguese inn.

Dominating over Marvão's nest, the Castle of Marvão can't be missed. Like the town walls, the castle was part of its defense system, with views out to the Spanish border to stay ahead of the neighboring country's army. Despite being over 1,000 years old, the castle has been well-preserved. The entrance fee is inexpensive, and you should climb up into the castle and wander its beautiful gardens at sunset, where sometimes you'll find vendors selling local products. You can even relax with a sandwich or glass of wine at the well-rated café near the castle, O Castelo.