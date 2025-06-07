One Of America's Best Small Airports Is 30 Minutes From Seattle With A Private Feel And Cozy Lounge

Imagine what it would be like to fly in and out of a private airport. You get the best of everything. You don't have to wait in long security lines. You can sit back and relax in the airport lounge without having to rack up frequent flier miles or have just the right credit card. You don't have to be rich and famous to get that sort of experience if you're in the Seattle area. One of America's best small airports has exactly what you need, without the private plane and expense account. Paine Field Airport in Washington sits around 25 miles from Seattle, in the lovely waterfront city of Everett, with its snowy mountains and funky charm. Paine Field was voted one of the top 10 in Newsweek's Reader's Choice poll for the best small airports in 2025. It also nabbed a nod from Monocle's Travel Top 50 Awards in 2019, and made USA Today's list of the 10 Best Small Airports in 2021.

One reviewer on Yelp said, "[Paine Field] is my favorite place to fly out whenever possible. Everything is so cool about this place ... walk in and drop your bag if needed; otherwise, straight to security. And you are immune to long security lines. Casually walk-in, a lot [of] smiling faces." They also mentioned that the lounge area is free and full of "classy amenities."