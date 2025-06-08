Oklahoma's 'Live Music Capital' Is A Tiny Under-The-Radar City On Route 66 With Award-Winning Restaurants

If you live in the United States and are into road trips, one of the best cross-country drives is along the historic Route 66. From Chicago to Santa Monica, this highway takes you through the heart of the country, experiencing some of the best roadside attractions in each state. But when you pass through Oklahoma, you may want to take a moment to stop just outside its capital in the relatively small city of Yukon.

As the hometown of country music legend Garth Brooks, the city wants to be known as the state's "live music capital." Although it hasn't officially earned that moniker yet, the city's mayor is working hard to make it a reality.

Beyond music, Yukon is also known for its thriving foodie scene and for being the Czech Capital of Oklahoma, complete with a massive cultural festival with dancing, cuisine, and more. As with other stops on Route 66, Yukon is much more than it appears at first glance. So, pull up to the closest motel and let's discover what makes this city so special.