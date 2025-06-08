Oklahoma's 'Live Music Capital' Is A Tiny Under-The-Radar City On Route 66 With Award-Winning Restaurants
If you live in the United States and are into road trips, one of the best cross-country drives is along the historic Route 66. From Chicago to Santa Monica, this highway takes you through the heart of the country, experiencing some of the best roadside attractions in each state. But when you pass through Oklahoma, you may want to take a moment to stop just outside its capital in the relatively small city of Yukon.
As the hometown of country music legend Garth Brooks, the city wants to be known as the state's "live music capital." Although it hasn't officially earned that moniker yet, the city's mayor is working hard to make it a reality.
Beyond music, Yukon is also known for its thriving foodie scene and for being the Czech Capital of Oklahoma, complete with a massive cultural festival with dancing, cuisine, and more. As with other stops on Route 66, Yukon is much more than it appears at first glance. So, pull up to the closest motel and let's discover what makes this city so special.
What to expect when visiting Yukon, Oklahoma
As Yukon works toward becoming the "live music capital" of Oklahoma, there are a number of great live music options available already. First, there's Grady's 66 Pub, which is a bar and music venue overlooking the iconic roadway. Second, Yukon hosts various musical events throughout the year, such as the Rock the Route Festival, which features a variety of live acts to celebrate Route 66. Finally, during the summer, Chisholm Trail Parks hosts singers and bands as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
As previously mentioned, Yukon is known as the Czech Capital of Oklahoma. At the tail end of the 19th century, many Czech immigrants made their way to Yukon, creating a dense and vibrant community. To honor their heritage, Yukon hosts the Czech Festival on the first weekend in October, where attendees can learn everything they want to know about Czech culture and more. There's a parade, polka dancing, incredible Czech cuisine, and even the crowning of local "royalty" to commemorate the event.
Speaking of cuisine, there are plenty of delicious restaurants along Route 66 in Yukon. If you want classic American food, check out Hynson's Burgers, the Olde Orchard Restaurant, or LOKal. If you want some messy barbecue, there's Earl's Rib Palace or Bad Brad's Bar-B-Q. Or, if you want a taste of Czech cuisine outside of the festival, you can stop at Vladislava's Czech Bakery and Cafe.
Planning a trip to Yukon
For those road-tripping along Route 66, it's easy to add Yukon to your itinerary. Since the highway passes through town, you can just pull off wherever you want. Also, if you're coming from the east, you can stop at the other city just outside of OKC with a vibrant, walkable downtown. There are a few small motels along 66, but chain hotels are clustered south along I-40. Alternatively, if you're flying in, Yukon is about 20 minutes from the airport.
When planning your trip, keep Yukon's live music and festivals in mind. Summer is one of the best seasons because there are various concerts and outdoor events. Better yet, as Yukon moves forward with its "live music capital" status, there will only be more venues and live music sites where you can rock along with local bands while sipping on a beer or munching on some incredible food.
Another point to consider when visiting Yukon is its proximity to downtown Oklahoma City, which is only about 20 minutes east. This way, you can experience both the quaint Americana (and Czech culture) in Yukon while having access to big-city attractions, like the unique, vibrant tunnel system full of art underneath the capital's streets.