A Top-Secret Beach On Hawaii's Molokai Island Is Easily Reachable Through A Short, Scenic Hike
Hawaii 's famous beaches deliver when it comes to attractions like epic waves, watersports, and snorkeling paradises with warm water and colorful sea life. You'll find those and more on popular beaches like Waikiki and Wailea, but one big drawback of Hawaii's bigger and more popular islands is that beaches there can be crowded and fairly touristy. Escaping the bustling tourist crowds of Hawaii is never easy, but just one island over from Oahu or Maui you'll find quiet serenity in the lush valleys and towering sea cliffs that comprise Molokai, Hawaii's fifth-largest island.
Kawakiu Beach hides on Molokai, tucked away on the northwest tip of the island. Reached after a 1.2-mile hike, the arc of spotless golden sand gleams among verdant kiawe trees and between small volcanic rocks. Sapphire-blue water shimmers at the shoreline, beckoning swimmers to take a dip.
This secret locale may be completely deserted on weekdays, and for a beach that's as beautiful and easy to reach as Kawakiu, it's mystifying that it remains so tranquil. While it is certainly not the easiest beach (or Hawaiian island) to get to, local airlines provide flights to Molokai from Oahu International Airport, and there is a 90-minute ferry from Maui that departs three times daily and operates 7 days a week.
Understanding Kawakiu Beach and discovering its gems
It's important to understand that Molokai community members consider Kawakiu Beach to have the utmost historical and cultural significance. Archaeological finds like fishing tools have been discovered there, and it has long been an important site for preserving traditions such as fishing, salt making, and shellfish gathering. It's also regarded as a resting place for "kupuna," or ancestors. Molokai activist Walter Ritte, in particular, made it clear to the Honolulu Civil Beat that Kawakiu Beach is "a sacred place ... not a place to fool around."
So, with this in mind, you can head toward the Paniolo Hale condos and leave your vehicle off Kaluakoi Road. From there, a 45-minute hike will take you to the beach past some of the island's stunning natural features. The path skirts past Make Horse Beach, going on to include some mild scrambling over lava rocks as well as a captivating coastal trail on a cliff's edge. Between the sharp rocks and some thorny flora, this is one beach hike that is best done in sturdy footwear.
An approach to the beach reveals its breathtaking natural beauty. Partially sheltered from the wind, the half-moon-shaped shore offers a perfect opportunity to swim when the sea is calm. However, swimming may be best skipped during the winter, as the currents can be dangerous at that time of year. Sparkling tide pools offer a magical reprieve from any rough waves on those days, and you can find them on both sides of the bay. You may even spot monk seals that have come ashore to enjoy the seclusion.
Get in touch with more nature on Molokai Island
There are no large commercial attractions on Molokai, and that suits local residents and adventurous travelers just fine. It's a delight to discover the island's various natural attractions such as Kapuaiwa Coconut Grove. The grove offers a unique look into the island's past, as it was planted during the reign of King Kamehameha V. Today, the royal trees provide a tropical foreground for vibrantly-colored sunsets. To avoid possible falling coconuts, the grove is most safely viewed from the nearby grassy area located off the Mauna Loa Highway.
A 90-minute drive across the island leads you to Halawa Valley, an ancient valley believed to have been settled by Polynesians as far back as 650 A.D. A guided tour with Molokai native Greg Solatorio leads visitors through the half-mile wide, 3-4 mile deep valley, and includes a special look at sacred Hawaiian practices and hidden worship sites — as well as a visit to Mo'ole Falls. The falls are a beautiful, gushing mountain stream where you can swim, weather permitting.
As there's no public transportation on the island, renting a car is advised. Weather-wise, there's no best time to visit Molokai, as it's nice year-round. However, if you want to attend the Hula Piko, a celebration of the birth of the hula, visit in May. If whale watching at the nearby waters called "whale soup" is more your ticket, that season runs from November to March.