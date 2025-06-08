A Top-Secret Beach On Hawaii's Molokai Island Is Easily Reachable Through A Short, Scenic Hike

Hawaii 's famous beaches deliver when it comes to attractions like epic waves, watersports, and snorkeling paradises with warm water and colorful sea life. You'll find those and more on popular beaches like Waikiki and Wailea, but one big drawback of Hawaii's bigger and more popular islands is that beaches there can be crowded and fairly touristy. Escaping the bustling tourist crowds of Hawaii is never easy, but just one island over from Oahu or Maui you'll find quiet serenity in the lush valleys and towering sea cliffs that comprise Molokai, Hawaii's fifth-largest island.

Kawakiu Beach hides on Molokai, tucked away on the northwest tip of the island. Reached after a 1.2-mile hike, the arc of spotless golden sand gleams among verdant kiawe trees and between small volcanic rocks. Sapphire-blue water shimmers at the shoreline, beckoning swimmers to take a dip.

This secret locale may be completely deserted on weekdays, and for a beach that's as beautiful and easy to reach as Kawakiu, it's mystifying that it remains so tranquil. While it is certainly not the easiest beach (or Hawaiian island) to get to, local airlines provide flights to Molokai from Oahu International Airport, and there is a 90-minute ferry from Maui that departs three times daily and operates 7 days a week.