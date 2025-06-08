One Of Jacksonville's Coolest Neighborhoods Is A Walkable Florida Gem With Artsy Charm And Trendy Dining

If you're the kind of person that likes experiencing the local vibes when you're visiting a new place, Murray Hill needs to be a stop on your next visit to Jacksonville, Florida. People are raving about this cool, artsy neighborhood, with one user on the subreddit r/Jacksonville subreddit saying, "There's just such a charm to this place." Maybe it's the public art displayed around town by artists like Jason Tetlak and XoSweeney or maybe it's the wide array of flavors available at its local restaurants, but this tucked away spot between the Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods has a style all its own.

Lucky for travelers, it's also easy to get to. Murray Hill is less than 30 minutes from the Jacksonville Airport, but it's also an easy two-hour drive along Interstate 95 from the Southern food and picturesque streets of Savannah or from the theme parks of Orlando. If you're coming to visit, you'll find plenty of options of places to stay just a few miles away from Murray Hill, including all of your favorite brands like Hilton and Marriott.