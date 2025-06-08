One Of Jacksonville's Coolest Neighborhoods Is A Walkable Florida Gem With Artsy Charm And Trendy Dining
If you're the kind of person that likes experiencing the local vibes when you're visiting a new place, Murray Hill needs to be a stop on your next visit to Jacksonville, Florida. People are raving about this cool, artsy neighborhood, with one user on the subreddit r/Jacksonville subreddit saying, "There's just such a charm to this place." Maybe it's the public art displayed around town by artists like Jason Tetlak and XoSweeney or maybe it's the wide array of flavors available at its local restaurants, but this tucked away spot between the Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods has a style all its own.
Lucky for travelers, it's also easy to get to. Murray Hill is less than 30 minutes from the Jacksonville Airport, but it's also an easy two-hour drive along Interstate 95 from the Southern food and picturesque streets of Savannah or from the theme parks of Orlando. If you're coming to visit, you'll find plenty of options of places to stay just a few miles away from Murray Hill, including all of your favorite brands like Hilton and Marriott.
Great places to eat in Murray Hill
Murray Hill has a great foodie scene, and you'll find many trendy restaurants and cafes. From the authentic Mexican flavors of Solazo Taqueria to the savory meats at Fred Cotten's Landmark BBQ, there's food in the neighborhood for almost every palate. There's even an award-winning vegan restaurant called Murray Hillbilly. At the time of writing, Moon River Pizza is ranked as one of the top restaurants not just in the neighborhood but in all of Jacksonville on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said, "This is a 'must' each time we stay in Jax. The service, the crew, the pizza, the beer [...] all excellent, everytime [sic]."
Hopefully you'll save room for dessert, because Murray Hill is also home to Jacksonville's oldest dessert eatery – Dreamette. It has been serving up its famous soft-serve ice cream since 1948 and have a variety of options such as cones, slushie floats, waffle bowls, and sundaes. For an extra delicious taste of the South, you may want to try the Warmed Bread Pudding Sundae.
Things to do in and around Murray Hill
After your belly is full, you can take a walk through one of the neighborhood's scenic green spaces like Cameron Park or enjoy some of the art and culture of this community. One of the best free things to do is to check out the murals in the area. Jacksonville has a self-guided mural trail, with some of the coolest ones being located in Murray Hill, such as the ones titled (Bill) Murray Hill and Murray Hill Tooth Fairies.
You may also want to check out a show at the Murray Hill Theater. This is a historic landmark that started out as a movie theater in the 1940s and is now owned by Murray Hill Ministries. It's an all-ages live music venue that hosts a variety of shows throughout the year, including stand-up comedy.
When in Florida, you also have to check out some of the local beaches, and luckily Murray Hill is only about 30 minutes away from Jacksonville Beach. If you want to venture out a little farther though, it takes under an hour to visit the great, under-the-radar beaches of Amelia Island or to spend an afternoon amid the historic charm of St. Augustine.