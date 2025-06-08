Vermont's Unbelievably Charming Summer Haven Is A Waterfall Swim Hole With Little Hiking Required

In Vermont, summer isn't summer without a dip — or three — at a local swimming hole. In the hot, hazy, and humid weather that typifies the season, there's simply no better relief than pure, mountain water that months before was snow. The cold transfers, too, shocking the system on the first submergence before cooling the core, like a liquid air conditioner, to ideal temperatures. Indeed, the surrounding forest-scape that often accompanies swimming holes in Vermont make it almost mythic, as if wood sprites and nymphs are casting the glimmers and gleams into the ripples and waves.

In a mountain region home to thousands of freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers and streams, swimming holes are easy to come by. By map or mouth, recommendations come a-plenty, and several in south-central Vermont may direct you to the one at Buttermilk Falls in Okemo State Forest, 3.5 miles northwest of Ludlow, and adjacent the route known as "Vermont's Main Street." Here, Branch Brook burbles softly through the greenery before cascading over two 12-15 foot drops into pools deep enough to fully dip underwater. Buttermilk Falls contains three sections — the upper, middle, and lower falls — each of which feed main and subsidiary pools that offer lots of options to families, couples, or solos. In the lowest pool, this may also include nudists, too.