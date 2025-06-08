Rick Steves Called This Athens District One Of Its 'Swankier' Neighborhoods With Unique Artsy Charm
In the foothills of Athens' ancient Acropolis lies the district of Psyrri, which has had a rebrand in recent years, according to Rick Steeves. Godfather to the modern travel blogger, Steves has been in this game for decades, and what we love is that he's all about a revisit and reassessment of a destination to refresh his take. "I used to think of Athens as a big ugly city," he confesses on his website, but he has since waxed lyrical about how the this iconic Greek city has the best museums in the country. The changes he's noticed in the past 20 years have seen the capital of Greece reborn as a thriving, creative hub.
Psyrri is just one of Athens' corners that's had a facelift and it's become the place to be. No longer the "grimy area of workshops and cottage industries," as Steves remembers it, the hipster hotbed is now packed with trendy cafés, bars, tavernas, and nightclubs. Did our Rick dance with the locals 'til the sun came up? Who is to say?
Just north of the Acropolis, surrounded by metro stations that make the neighborhood easy to reach, is Iroon (Heroes) Square, the center of the district, which is a great place to start your explorations of Psyrri. Here, you can take in the awesome street art that looks over the square, as huge murals line the sides of the surrounding buildings.
Psyrri has an artsy reputation
The colorful murals that adorn the walls of Psyrri are just part of its artsy charm. The neighborhood is also home to world class contemporary art galleries that are thriving in the warehouse spaces. One of the most famous art spots is a.antonopoulou.art, one of Athens' stalwart galleries, which exhibits local and international creatives, with new exhibitions opening bimonthly — it's definitely one to check out.
There's a swathe of art studios and recording studios based in this buzzy quarter, where quirky, themed cafés also add to the creative ambience. Popular haunt Little Kook is a good one to swing by, day or night. Chit chat over your favorite baked goods while the sun's up, then sip on cocktails until the small hours — all in its fairytale-inspired decor. On that subject, Fairytale Café Athens takes the helm with more pink interiors than a Barbie playhouse and a brilliant menu, including their Famous Fairytale cheesecake. And top brunch spot Wanna Flirt serves waffles and sandwiches as colorful as its name. It's easy to see why Greece is well known for being one of the top European countries with the best café culture.
Psyrri's nightlife is not to be missed
In addition to the creative artwork and cafés, it's the bars and nightlife in Psyrri that have become the neighborhood's calling card. For instance, self-proclaimed café-bistrotheque Tranzístor boasts a snazzy interior and is open until 4 a.m., with DJs playing everything from funk to house and back again. What's more, much-loved cocktail bar BOO! is kitted out like a traditional island taverna inside but is as metropolitan as Athens gets with cool, young clientele and house DJs that keep things lively until 5 a.m. on weekend nights. Something sleeker goes down at Verve Music Café, whose walls are decked with memorabilia and whose stereo plays jazz and soul.
Psyrri is located in the heart of Athens, so it's a relatively accessible location. It's less than 20 minutes from the Acropolis on foot or a little over five minutes by car. From Athens International Airport (ATH), it takes about 35 minutes to drive into Psyrri. If you prefer transit, you can also reach the neighborhood via the Monastiraki Metro Station.
There are so many genres of music playing into the night in the bars of this tiny quarter. Coupled with its creative galleries, quirky cafés, and central location, Psyrri makes a great corner of Athens to spend your time in. Rick Steves is certainly excited about the future of this European city, and so are we.