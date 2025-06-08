Rick Steves Called This Athens District One Of Its 'Swankier' Neighborhoods With Unique Artsy Charm

In the foothills of Athens' ancient Acropolis lies the district of Psyrri, which has had a rebrand in recent years, according to Rick Steeves. Godfather to the modern travel blogger, Steves has been in this game for decades, and what we love is that he's all about a revisit and reassessment of a destination to refresh his take. "I used to think of Athens as a big ugly city," he confesses on his website, but he has since waxed lyrical about how the this iconic Greek city has the best museums in the country. The changes he's noticed in the past 20 years have seen the capital of Greece reborn as a thriving, creative hub.

Psyrri is just one of Athens' corners that's had a facelift and it's become the place to be. No longer the "grimy area of workshops and cottage industries," as Steves remembers it, the hipster hotbed is now packed with trendy cafés, bars, tavernas, and nightclubs. Did our Rick dance with the locals 'til the sun came up? Who is to say?

Just north of the Acropolis, surrounded by metro stations that make the neighborhood easy to reach, is Iroon (Heroes) Square, the center of the district, which is a great place to start your explorations of Psyrri. Here, you can take in the awesome street art that looks over the square, as huge murals line the sides of the surrounding buildings.