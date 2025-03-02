One Of Illinois' Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hidden City With Unique Roadside Attractions And A Lively Downtown
Illinois is home to dozens of charming towns, but few are as quirky as Casey. Three hours south of Chicago, Casey is a hidden gem among the cornfields of central Illinois. Along with a cute downtown bursting with fantastic restaurants, the town's biggest claim to fame is its collection of oversized roadside attractions. In fact, you'll find the world's largest wind chime, golf tee, mailbox, and rocking chair, among other creations — making it one of the most eclectic towns in the entire Midwest.
Much like other quaint Illinois towns with unique shops, Casey is light on crowds but big on personality. It's home to around 2,000 people, making it a wonderful place to unwind and enjoy bizarre attractions without having to wade through the masses found in Chicago. In short, Casey is a whimsical destination perfect for an offbeat weekend adventure. It's also quite affordable, making it a suitable road trip for every budget.
Casey's biggest roadside attractions
The hallmark attraction of Casey is its "World's Largest" collection. It all started with the World's Largest Wind Chime in 2011 — standing 54 feet tall in the heart of downtown, it's an impressive work of art. Casey would later grow its collection to include 11 other oversized creations, including wooden shoes, a pitchfork, a gavel, and a golf driver. These are scattered throughout town, and it's worth visiting all of them since they're in such close proximity to each other. Be sure to load the online map to track down each one.
While the World's Largest collection is the most compelling part of Casey, there's another collection of "Big Things" that's arguably just as exciting. These creations might not hold a record for being the "world's largest," but they're fun spots for pictures, nonetheless. For example, you'll find The Big Ear of Corn and The Big Cactus right along Main Street. There's also a hilarious bookworm outside the public library, which is bound to delight kids of all ages.
Best of all, visiting these attractions is free of charge. Most are open every day of the year, and you can even climb up to the top of the World's Largest Mailbox to gain an aerial view of the town. You'll also want to ring the World's Biggest Wind Chime and swing in The Big Birdcage, making them a bit more interactive than your typical sculpture.
The best restaurants and lodging in Casey, IL
Illinois is home to one of the largest indoor pools in America, though there's nothing quite as luxurious in Casey. You will, however, find a handful of charming establishments ideal for a relaxing weekend. Eighteen-Ninety Sleepover is the best example of this — just steps from the best of downtown Casey, its wooden floors and exposed brick walls offer a welcome retreat after a day of adventures. Pricing varies, but expect to spend around $130 per night.
Several excellent restaurants are within walking distance of Eighteen-Ninety Sleepover, including Reflections Family Restaurant and the homestyle comfort of Brownie's Place. Cilantros Grill & Cantina is another must-visit, where you'll find delicious Tex-Mex housed inside a vibrant building. If you need help working up an appetite, Cilantros is also where you'll find the 16-foot-long Big Taco.
Chicago is a lengthy three-hour drive north of Casey, so consider instead flying into St. Louis, just about two hours west. Doing so will give you quick access to one of the only national parks situated entirely within a city, and it's a gorgeous pitstop on your way into Illinois. Home to a 630-foot-tall arch, it's the perfect complement to The World's Largest collection in Casey.