One Of Illinois' Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hidden City With Unique Roadside Attractions And A Lively Downtown

The hallmark attraction of Casey is its "World's Largest" collection. It all started with the World's Largest Wind Chime in 2011 — standing 54 feet tall in the heart of downtown, it's an impressive work of art. Casey would later grow its collection to include 11 other oversized creations, including wooden shoes, a pitchfork, a gavel, and a golf driver. These are scattered throughout town, and it's worth visiting all of them since they're in such close proximity to each other. Be sure to load the online map to track down each one.

While the World's Largest collection is the most compelling part of Casey, there's another collection of "Big Things" that's arguably just as exciting. These creations might not hold a record for being the "world's largest," but they're fun spots for pictures, nonetheless. For example, you'll find The Big Ear of Corn and The Big Cactus right along Main Street. There's also a hilarious bookworm outside the public library, which is bound to delight kids of all ages.

Best of all, visiting these attractions is free of charge. Most are open every day of the year, and you can even climb up to the top of the World's Largest Mailbox to gain an aerial view of the town. You'll also want to ring the World's Biggest Wind Chime and swing in The Big Birdcage, making them a bit more interactive than your typical sculpture.