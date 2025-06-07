One Of The Most Diverse Chinatowns In All Of America Thrives In This Flavorful Pacific Northwest Paradise

Chinatown may be part of its name, but in Seattle, there's far more to Chinatown-International District than an ornate, dragon-bedecked gate and a few places to grab dumplings. One of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant cities is also one of its most diverse. Whether you're heading to the eccentric eateries in artsy Fremont or watching the fishmongers at Pike Place Market toss their wares, food obsessives will find much to excite them in the Emerald City.

For many travelers, the quality of a food city can be weighed by its Asian neighborhoods. Seattle's first Chinatown was founded in the late 1800s but was moved from its original home to the area that it occupies now, in the city's center. By the dawn of the 20th century, the neighborhood was already expanding both its borders and its scope to include immigrants from Japan. Today, that district is known as Japantown, later joined by Little Saigon as refugees came to America amid the Vietnam War. Today, visitors will find a diverse mix of Filipino, Thai, and Korean cultures, too.

The Wing Luke Museum, named for the first Asian American to serve in public office in Seattle, is the ideal place to learn more about the history of the district. At the 60,000-square-foot, Smithsonian-affiliated space, guests will learn about the background of the neighborhood, as well as stories of its Pan-Asian inhabitants. The museum also hosts walking tours of Chinatown-International District each Saturday. The themes include everything from food to the life of the area's most famous son, movie star Bruce Lee.