Nevada's Burning Man And Black Rock Desert Gateway Is A Unique Town With Natural Hot Springs And Attractions

Playfully known as the "Center of the Known Universe," the town of Gerlach is home to fewer than 100 residents. Like another unique Wild West Nevada gateway town, what it lacks in size it makes up for in its unique character, welcoming visitors to the annual Burning Man Festival in the Black Rock Desert for an otherworldly week every summer. It's a major stop on the so-called "Burner Byway," which starts in Reno and ends at Black Rock City, the temporary "crucible of creativity" that becomes a temporary home base for tens of thousands of revelers each summer. Black Rock City is just 15 miles northwest of Gerlach, with the picturesque Granite Peak to the west. Just don't discount little Gerlach as a destination in its own right — for such a small town, it brims with personality.

Northwest of the Silver State's largest state monument framed by majestic mountain ranges, Gerlach was founded in 1906 along the Western Pacific Railroad route, and thanks to a nearby gypsum mine, it attracted more than 1,000 residents by the 1950s. At that time, folks could take advantage of two restaurants, a couple of motels, and five bars, but when the mine closed in 2011, the population swiftly declined and has gradually continued to do so. There's still a lot to recommend in this quirky place, though, with establishments like Miner's Club offering coffee, food, and drinks in a cozy, funky bar.