Hidden In The Woods Of This Charming Ohio Park Is A Beautiful Boardwalk And Canopy In The Trees

With their straight-out-of-a-Nat-Geo-magazine landscapes and otherworldly geological features, America's long list of national parks often hog the spotlight from the many metropolitan green spaces that dot urban areas across the country. But metro parks offer up their own unique blend of natural awe that's much the same. Just picture this: You're 40 feet above the ground, traipsing along a beautiful wooden boardwalk through a jungly canopy of trees like the ever-intrepid Tarzan as you become closely acquainted with the sky. Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, believe it or not, you can experience this magical treetop excursion right in the heart of central Ohio without ever setting foot in any of the state's eight national parks. It's like a Disney movie scene come to life.

Called the Canopy Walk, the planked walkway is just one of the many highlights of Blacklick Woods Metro Park, which lies hidden among the woods of Reynoldsburg, a city just outside of Columbus. The park was established way back in 1948, making it the very first offering in the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Park system — a collection of more than a dozen parks spanning almost 30,000 acres, 652 of which make up Blacklick Woods.

"There are some nice trails that lead through some very interesting areas," a park visitor posted on Tripadvisor. "But, for me, the real attraction is the diversity of the old-growth forest, the swamp forest, that the park preserves." Showcasing a diverse range of terrains, from grassy fields and swampy ponds to the aforementioned woodlands, it's no surprise the park was named a National Natural Landmark in the 1970s. Pining for adventure yet?