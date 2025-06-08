An Island On South Carolina's Coast Is A Charming Destination Full Of Shops, Art, And Outdoor Markets

When it comes to East Coast beaches, South Carolina is a true smorgasbord of sandy white stretches with delightful seaside towns and wild barrier islands. Some are more popular than others, but not far from Beaufort, America's happiest seaside town, one island destination goes under the radar of most beach-bound visitors. St. Helena is a stronghold of Gullah Geechee culture and a hub of activity where you can check out the shrimp docks and visit important landmarks of African American history.

Despite being a huge island of over 60 square miles in size, St. Helena is a place that feels much more relaxed than its neighbors, even the laid-back escape of Fripp Island. Located between Charleston and Savannah, Georgia, it will take you between one and two hours to drive there, but it only takes about 15 minutes if you're coming in on a day trip from Beaufort. While most people might drive straight to the other islands, there is so much to see and appreciate in St. Helena, from the markets and art galleries to the farmers' stands and delicious restaurants serving up Lowcountry fare.