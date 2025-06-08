Situated Between New York And Philly Is A Luxurious Resort Called 'The East Coast's Hottest Getaway'

When New Yorkers seek a country getaway, they usually head north to the Hudson Valley, which charms with serene hills, art trails, and New York flavor. And Philadelphians may head out to the Jersey Shore for a coastal escape, such as the quaint town of Spring Lake, a beach town full of shops, food, and historic charm. However, these East Coast city dwellers now have a new vacation destination within two hours of both cities that boasts serious pedigree. Tucked into 500 acres of rolling countryside of New Jersey, dotted with forests and horse farms, lies Pendry Natrirar, an idyllic resort anchored by a Gilded Age-era Tudor mansion.

The history of the property dates to 1912 when the mansion was built for wealthy heiress Kate Macy Ladd and her husband Walter Ladd. In the 1980s, Natirar was purchased by the King of Morocco as his personal estate. Opened in 2024, Pendry Natirar offers a bucolic retreat that's been referred to as the "East Coast's hottest weekend getaway," according to Conde Nast Traveler. Here, guests can stay in stylish accommodations, savor fresh farm-to-table cuisine, indulge in pampering spa treatments, hike the property's nature trails, take on-site farm tours, or lie by the chic outdoor pool.

Pendry Natirar is located in Peapack, New Jersey, which is about a one-hour drive from New York City and a nearly two-hour drive from Philadelphia. The nearest major airport is Newark International Airport at a 40-minute drive away. Pendry Natirar is open year-round, but to fully enjoy all its outdoor activities, the best time to visit is between May and November.