Situated Between New York And Philly Is A Luxurious Resort Called 'The East Coast's Hottest Getaway'
When New Yorkers seek a country getaway, they usually head north to the Hudson Valley, which charms with serene hills, art trails, and New York flavor. And Philadelphians may head out to the Jersey Shore for a coastal escape, such as the quaint town of Spring Lake, a beach town full of shops, food, and historic charm. However, these East Coast city dwellers now have a new vacation destination within two hours of both cities that boasts serious pedigree. Tucked into 500 acres of rolling countryside of New Jersey, dotted with forests and horse farms, lies Pendry Natrirar, an idyllic resort anchored by a Gilded Age-era Tudor mansion.
The history of the property dates to 1912 when the mansion was built for wealthy heiress Kate Macy Ladd and her husband Walter Ladd. In the 1980s, Natirar was purchased by the King of Morocco as his personal estate. Opened in 2024, Pendry Natirar offers a bucolic retreat that's been referred to as the "East Coast's hottest weekend getaway," according to Conde Nast Traveler. Here, guests can stay in stylish accommodations, savor fresh farm-to-table cuisine, indulge in pampering spa treatments, hike the property's nature trails, take on-site farm tours, or lie by the chic outdoor pool.
Pendry Natirar is located in Peapack, New Jersey, which is about a one-hour drive from New York City and a nearly two-hour drive from Philadelphia. The nearest major airport is Newark International Airport at a 40-minute drive away. Pendry Natirar is open year-round, but to fully enjoy all its outdoor activities, the best time to visit is between May and November.
Staying and dining at Pendry Natirar
Pendry Natirar houses 68 elegant rooms and suites in a separate wing connected to the original brick mansion. The interior design honors the estate's history, but elevates it with contemporary glamour. Decorative touches include dark wood headboards, plush fabrics, and sleek finishes, all in calming hues echoing the surrounding nature. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame lush and sweeping views of the vast estate's grounds. The largest suite is the two-bedroom Pendry Suite, which can sleep up to seven guests and features an alfresco balcony, living and dining rooms, and lavish marble bathrooms.
The dining program at Pendry Natirar similarly reflects the highest standards. Ninety Acres, the hotel's main restaurant, is a sophisticated affair and draws both hotel guests and well-heeled locals. Begin with the brioche Parker House rolls before appetizers like the Natirar Farm Salad, bursting with lettuces, squash, and radishes, or the ricotta agnolotti with red crab and hints of walnuts and maple. Afterward, savor main entrées, including the pan-seared salmon, Griggstown chicken with sauce au poivre, or poached Maine lobster. For a more casual, but no less delicious meal, visit Ladd's Tavern, an elegant, greenhouse-inspired space serving refined pub fare, such as duck confit croquettes, the Mansion cheeseburger, and lamb shepherd's pie. The mansion's original Great Room, with its rich wood paneling, large fireplace, and velvet furniture, is an inviting place to retreat to for an after-dinner drink or afternoon tea service.
What to do at Pendry Natirar
Pendry Natirar's 500-acre natural wonderland unfurls from the resort. The property's 12-acre farm is a major highlight, and complimentary 30-minute farm tours are held most days. Enthusiastic guests can even book an extended tour of the greenhouse, barn, pastures, and gardens with the farm manager. The farm's bounty is also featured in the Cooking School at Ninety Acres classes, which are offered both for adults and children.
Active types can hike the trails that wind through the grounds, bypassing forested pockets and the shores of the Raritan River, from which Natirar gets its name. Other active pursuits include e-biking, fly fishing, tennis, and nearby golf. There is also a well-equipped 24/7 fitness center on site. During the summer months, the sleek outdoor swimming pool is lined by loungers and cabanas.
Guests seeking leisure and pampering should book a treatment at Spa Pendry, an incredibly soothing sanctuary with 12 treatment rooms, an indoor plunge pool, sauna, steam room, and salt room. "Every nook and cranny of the spa is pure perfection," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is a breathtaking facility that you never want to leave."
Off property, you can explore the surrounding region, home to many under-the-radar gems. About a 40-minute drive away from Pendry Natirar is Millburn, one of New Jersey's best small towns that blends luxury and Americana vibes.