This Scenic Seattle Neighborhood Blends Skyline Views, Lush Green Space, And A Vibrant Community

If you've traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, you may be familiar with Beacon Hill, home to one of the most charming cobblestone streets in America. However, did you know that the West Coast has its very own Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington? Located a few miles away from downtown Seattle, this scenic neighborhood, whose name pays tribute to its East Coast predecessor, is a little known secret. While you won't find any of the city's big attractions here, green spaces and a vibrant community await. Arguably, Dr. José Rizal Park is one of Beacon Hill's most cherished landmarks, drawing visitors who come for the expansive views of the downtown skyline.

"Beautiful place to visit, especially in the evenings during sunset," described one individual on Google. Other reviews suggest taking in the panoramic vistas from the site's Dr. José Rizal Bridge. Built in 1911, this structure is pedestrian friendly and is an ideal spot for capturing flawless photos of the cityscape. Nevertheless, Dr. José Rizal Park, named after the iconic Filipino revolutionary leader, is not the only place in Beacon Hill with incredible scenery. There's also Jefferson Park, where you can enjoy strolling down paved paths as downtown glimmers in the distance.

Situated on Beacon Ave South, this neighborhood hub has everything from a skate park to a community garden. Additionally, Jefferson Park is brimming with lush grassy areas; it might be hard to resist having a picnic. Visit the nearby MacPherson's Fruit & Produce to stock up on snacks. This long-standing small business is a favorite among locals with one individual telling the South Seattle Emerald that it is the "jewel of Beacon Hill." If it's going to take more than nibbles and bites to fill you up, head to one of the many eateries on Beacon Ave S.