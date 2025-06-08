The Gulf Coast's Hidden Seafood Lover's Gem Is A Seaside Alabama Town Full Of Tasty Delights

A tiny Gulf Coast fishing town about 40 minutes south of Mobile, Alabama, by car is a serene escape from the city for seafood lovers and just about anyone looking to get a little closer to nature while taking in some Old South charm. Coden, Alabama, nestled up against the Mississippi border, is an ideal getaway, where visitors can bask in soft Gulf breezes, soak up some unique Alabama history, and dine on some of the freshest oysters found anywhere in America. Depe's Oysters, an oyster farming company in Coden, uses innovative technology to raise some of the plumpest and tastiest bivalves in the world, all while offering some surprising environmental benefits in the growing process.

But Coden is about more than just oysters and fresh seafood. Its history is unique — at one time, it was called the "Coney Island of the South," and guests would come from all over to stay at the grand, three-story Rolston Hotel on the shores of Portersville Bay. Here, distinguished visitors ranging from Jefferson Davis and Booker T. Washington wandered the immaculate grounds of the hotel, and 200-pound tarpon were caught by anglers right off the shore. Sadly, the hotel burned to the ground in 1927. Today, Coden and the area around nearby Bayou La Batre, is a lot like Lillian, another Alabama secret coastal community with beaches, bayside beauty, and parks.