One Of Florida's Most Livable Towns Is A Walkable Delight With Shopping, Water Parks, Golf, And Beaches

What was once a lumber production area in the 19th century has modernized tremendously with the development of the Nocatee community. The development began in the 2000s with meticulous planning to protect the water system in the community, preserve public park space, and a road system was created for the master plan. From here, the first three of several neighborhood communities were set up, and residents began to flock to Nocatee. A vast majority of Nocatee residents own homes that fit all types of lifestyles, from young families to retirees. Properties range from town homes in the Woodland Park neighborhood starting in the $300s, to luxury floorplans in Coral Ridge at Seabrook starting at $1.1 million.

Inside the community, Nocatee shows off wide sidewalks and roads accessible to both street traffic and golf cart traffic, and residents praise the walkability and accessibility of getting around. The conveniently located town center is the business and shopping hub for residents, with a Publix supermarket, local and chain restaurants, and a plethora of retail shopping to get everything you need. From meals to errands and appointments, being in the bubble of Nocatee draws comparisons to a smaller version of The Villages, a community in Florida that was named one of the best places to retire in 2025. Since it is Florida, there are plenty of ways to cool down from the hot sun. Water parks like Serenity Bay have beach entry swimming pools, and the Splash Water Park has fun for kids and an adults-only enclave. With Nocatee's geographical location sitting adjacent to beaches, it's easy to see why Nocatee was once voted the best suburb to raise a family in the state.