One Of Florida's Most Livable Towns Is A Walkable Delight With Shopping, Water Parks, Golf, And Beaches
There's a myriad of reasons to consider Florida for either a vacation or for a place to live. For starters, it's warm weather climate with tropical vibes all around that's also a haven for golfers. So when an emerging community along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean is receiving national recognition for its lifestyle and amenities, travelers take notice. Picked as the best place to live in the state of Florida by Newsweek in 2020, the burgeoning master planned community known as Nocatee is taking the headlines for livability in the Sunshine State.
Nocatee is situated on the Atlantic coast of Florida, just 28 miles south of the heart of Jacksonville, which is known for being a family-friendly beach city. It was the brainchild of a land development group that set out to create a sustainable master plan community. Twenty years after breaking ground, over 20,000 residents call this master plan their home and enjoy the surrounding beauty that exists in and outside the development. With acclaimed water park amenities and proximity to beaches and some of the best golf in Florida, it's easy to see why living in Nocatee is so popular.
Nocatee's community has city amenities inside the community
What was once a lumber production area in the 19th century has modernized tremendously with the development of the Nocatee community. The development began in the 2000s with meticulous planning to protect the water system in the community, preserve public park space, and a road system was created for the master plan. From here, the first three of several neighborhood communities were set up, and residents began to flock to Nocatee. A vast majority of Nocatee residents own homes that fit all types of lifestyles, from young families to retirees. Properties range from town homes in the Woodland Park neighborhood starting in the $300s, to luxury floorplans in Coral Ridge at Seabrook starting at $1.1 million.
Inside the community, Nocatee shows off wide sidewalks and roads accessible to both street traffic and golf cart traffic, and residents praise the walkability and accessibility of getting around. The conveniently located town center is the business and shopping hub for residents, with a Publix supermarket, local and chain restaurants, and a plethora of retail shopping to get everything you need. From meals to errands and appointments, being in the bubble of Nocatee draws comparisons to a smaller version of The Villages, a community in Florida that was named one of the best places to retire in 2025. Since it is Florida, there are plenty of ways to cool down from the hot sun. Water parks like Serenity Bay have beach entry swimming pools, and the Splash Water Park has fun for kids and an adults-only enclave. With Nocatee's geographical location sitting adjacent to beaches, it's easy to see why Nocatee was once voted the best suburb to raise a family in the state.
Golf and beach culture are all around the Nocatee community
Beyond the entrance of Nocatee, its surrounding amenities are found in Ponte Vedra Beach, a neighboring unincorporated community of about 30,000 residents. This oceanside locale and golf go hand in hand, offering several courses within a short drive of Nocatee, including the famed TPC Sawgrass. Each year, the world's best golfers assemble in Ponte Vedra Beach in Nocatee's backyard for THE PLAYERS championship. The Stadium Course sits just eleven miles from Nocatee, where the island green 17th hole takes center stage and is definitely on the short list of golf courses to make a hole-in-one on.
A little further north gets you to Jacksonville, a Florida city known for its charm and sandy beaches. Sitting along the shores of the Atlantic, Jacksonville Beach has long been a popular beach destination for travelers from all over. Visitors appreciate the ease of parking and walking the streets lined with local business, and the clean, soft sand beach area is ideal for a morning or sunset walk. The beach's famous pier extends a quarter mile out over the water and is a convenient fishing spot, with rod rentals for visitors and annual passes available for residents. From fishing the Atlantic shores to enjoying the Florida sun, Nocatee is proof that you can have it all at your doorstep in a tropical setting.