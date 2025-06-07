One Of Boston's Best Neighborhoods Is A Quiet Escape With Waterfront Views And Storybook Streets

Charlestown is actually the oldest area of Boston, founded in 1628 as Mishawum. Today, the area is centered around a monument to a famous battle during the Revolutionary War, the Battle of Bunker Hill. That 1775 battle practically destroyed the surrounding town, but it was rebuilt during the early 19th century. The Bunker Hill Monument serves as a centerpiece for the entire city; the 221-foot-tall obelisk is visible from nearly every vantage point. At its base, you'll find a beautiful park, and visitors can climb to the top for panoramic views of the entire Boston area.

To experience history on the waterfront, head to the Charlestown Navy Yard, part of the Boston National Historic Park operated by the National Park Service. It's home to the world's oldest active military vessel that's still afloat, the USS Constitution, which was launched from this site in 1797. Britain's HMS Victory is older and also commissioned, but is permanently dry docked in Portsmouth, England. In addition to "Old Ironsides," the Navy Yard features several museums and the USS Cassin Young, a World War II-era destroyer. As you wander the shoreline, you'll find parks and marinas that offer great views of downtown across the Charles River. Additionally, the area features cafes and restaurants, including Pier 6 for waterfront dining.

Speaking of food, wandering the beautiful neighborhood and interesting sites will surely work up an appetite. The Warren Tavern, established in 1780, was visited by both Paul Revere and George Washington, meaning that it rubs shoulders with some of the other oldest continuously operating taverns in Boston. Some of those early visitors must have left happy, because the venerable pub has a 4.4-star rating on Tripadvisor. It's just one of the many great spots for food in the area.