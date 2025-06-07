One Of Boston's Best Neighborhoods Is A Quiet Escape With Waterfront Views And Storybook Streets
If you're looking for a destination with history, walkable charm, and incredible public spaces, it's hard to beat The Hub of New England. Boston is renowned for its historical significance and beautiful architecture. From sites like America's oldest public park to baseball and tea parties, this city is the perfect place to explore for a weekend or longer. Of course, one of the best ways to experience a place like Boston is through a walking tour, and this city offers a great one. The Freedom Trail connects downtown neighborhoods and also passes through one of Boston's most interesting areas: Charlestown.
Charlestown is a neighborhood nestled between the Mystic and Charles Rivers on its own peninsula, ringed by parks, marinas, and shipyards. With its obvious historic significance and tidy residential streets that are a pleasure to wander, it's no wonder this is often considered by some to be one of the best places to live in Boston. There's plenty to see and do, with historic restaurants and taverns, and just the right distance from the bustle of downtown Boston to make it relaxing.
Historic monuments and taverns in Charlestown
Charlestown is actually the oldest area of Boston, founded in 1628 as Mishawum. Today, the area is centered around a monument to a famous battle during the Revolutionary War, the Battle of Bunker Hill. That 1775 battle practically destroyed the surrounding town, but it was rebuilt during the early 19th century. The Bunker Hill Monument serves as a centerpiece for the entire city; the 221-foot-tall obelisk is visible from nearly every vantage point. At its base, you'll find a beautiful park, and visitors can climb to the top for panoramic views of the entire Boston area.
To experience history on the waterfront, head to the Charlestown Navy Yard, part of the Boston National Historic Park operated by the National Park Service. It's home to the world's oldest active military vessel that's still afloat, the USS Constitution, which was launched from this site in 1797. Britain's HMS Victory is older and also commissioned, but is permanently dry docked in Portsmouth, England. In addition to "Old Ironsides," the Navy Yard features several museums and the USS Cassin Young, a World War II-era destroyer. As you wander the shoreline, you'll find parks and marinas that offer great views of downtown across the Charles River. Additionally, the area features cafes and restaurants, including Pier 6 for waterfront dining.
Speaking of food, wandering the beautiful neighborhood and interesting sites will surely work up an appetite. The Warren Tavern, established in 1780, was visited by both Paul Revere and George Washington, meaning that it rubs shoulders with some of the other oldest continuously operating taverns in Boston. Some of those early visitors must have left happy, because the venerable pub has a 4.4-star rating on Tripadvisor. It's just one of the many great spots for food in the area.
Exploring Charlestown and the Boston area
The Charlestown area of Boston is mostly residential, but that doesn't mean there aren't some interesting places to stay right in the heart of it. The Moroccan Boutique Guest House has a 4.9-star rating on Tripadvisor. There are several apartments and condos available on Airbnb. For a truly unique experience, consider staying on the water at one of the two floating bed and breakfasts found at the town's marinas. These luxury converted houseboats are moored at the marina for incredible waterfront views.
When flying into Boston, Logan Airport is a no-brainer. It's a major international hub with service from over 40 airlines, and it's just 6 miles from Charlestown. If you don't feel like renting a car, Boston's public transportation system is excellent and can get you around town easily. While no lines pass through Charlestown, it's near the Orange Line's stop at Community College. There's also a year-round ferry that connects downtown's Long Wharf to the Navy Yard in Charlestown.
Boston's high season for tourism is from June through September, with shoulder seasons on each side. The low season is during winter, and while the weather can be nippy, visiting at this time is a great way to avoid crowds. The coldest month is January, when daytime temperatures are in the high 30s, and there is an average of 8 inches of snow. Because there are numerous major universities in the Boston area, it's also advisable to avoid visiting during the beginning and end of terms.