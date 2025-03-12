The U.S. Airport With The Most Expensive Flights Is A Wildly Popular Vacation Destination Out West

Whether you are keeping your piggy bank full by visiting one of the cheapest destinations in America for a beach vacation or going all-out on some of Europe's best shopping experiences, knowing your spending limits is key to maximizing fun and minimizing stress — especially when you get home. Figuring out the cost of plane tickets, which can change in an instant, makes budgeting a challenge.

Today, the average domestic plane ticket price in the United States is $366; however, Telluride, Colorado (IATA: TEX), a spectacular year-round destination with views of the Rockies, takes it to another level with an average ticket price of approximately $818. Your fare includes million-dollar views when taking off or arriving, as the airport sits above 9,000-feet, while located just minutes from downtown and some of the best skiing and riding in the state.

Denver Air Connection serves Telluride Airport, with peak summer and ski season flights to Denver and Phoenix, as well as partnerships with United, Delta, and American for easy connections. Connecting passengers get special access to lower fares, as well as an included luggage transfer. However, since competition is limited and the airport is incredibly remote, among other factors, flight prices will fluctuate. If you're looking to cut costs further, consider going in the quieter fall shoulder season. The sunny and cool weather at this time of year is excellent for hiking, biking, and witnessing the glorious changing of the seasons. However, some local restaurants will be closed, as will the gondola.