The U.S. Airport With The Most Expensive Flights Is A Wildly Popular Vacation Destination Out West
Whether you are keeping your piggy bank full by visiting one of the cheapest destinations in America for a beach vacation or going all-out on some of Europe's best shopping experiences, knowing your spending limits is key to maximizing fun and minimizing stress — especially when you get home. Figuring out the cost of plane tickets, which can change in an instant, makes budgeting a challenge.
Today, the average domestic plane ticket price in the United States is $366; however, Telluride, Colorado (IATA: TEX), a spectacular year-round destination with views of the Rockies, takes it to another level with an average ticket price of approximately $818. Your fare includes million-dollar views when taking off or arriving, as the airport sits above 9,000-feet, while located just minutes from downtown and some of the best skiing and riding in the state.
Denver Air Connection serves Telluride Airport, with peak summer and ski season flights to Denver and Phoenix, as well as partnerships with United, Delta, and American for easy connections. Connecting passengers get special access to lower fares, as well as an included luggage transfer. However, since competition is limited and the airport is incredibly remote, among other factors, flight prices will fluctuate. If you're looking to cut costs further, consider going in the quieter fall shoulder season. The sunny and cool weather at this time of year is excellent for hiking, biking, and witnessing the glorious changing of the seasons. However, some local restaurants will be closed, as will the gondola.
Why Telluride is so expensive
The economics of plane tickets is incredibly complicated. An article in Illumin Magazine from USC Viterbi School of Engineering explains that airlines often use dynamic pricing algorithms to charge different amounts for the same seat, based on when the passenger books, the number of available seats, and broad consumer demand for the destination. Each of the variables is largely determined by the airline itself based on internal factors, helping to determine the overall ticket price. As these algorithms continually improve, flights will likely move to a continuous pricing model that is more personalized for each flyer based on real-world events in real-time. For now, though, travelers should focus on some of the most effective ways to save money on airfare.
Based on the time of writing, the cheapest round-trip flight from Newark (EWR) to Telluride (TEX) around the Fourth of July is $656; from LAX, it is $670; and from Phoenix, it is $576, per Google Flights. If you are looking to visit the Rockies, there are alternative airports you can fly to you won't have to pay mile-high ticket prices. Montrose Airport (MTJ) and Grand Junction (GJT) are alternatives, with Montrose Airport being less than an hour and a half from Telluride. Even if flights are cheaper, don't forget to factor in the rental car; according to Tripadvisor, you will pay $170 per day on average. However, you'll get what you pay for with million-dollar views on this unmatched Colorado road on your way there.