A Secret Village Nestled In Greece's Misty Mountains Is A Labyrinth Of Picturesque Cobbled Alleyways

Ano Korakiana isn't a busy place with attractions to tick off on a list; the top thing to do here is soaking up the tranquil atmosphere in a labyrinth of picturesque cobblestone streets and alleyways. It'll take about 20 to 25 minutes to walk a loop of the village's main streets — although give yourself more time to account for photo stops — and you can start from the parking lot on the northern edge of town. Admire the pretty Greek architecture, and keep an eye out for an attractive burnt orange building; it's the former workshop of local sculptor Aristeidis Metallinos, which now holds his collection of work. There is a plaque honoring the self-taught artist on the exterior of the building.

Ano Korakiana is one of the oldest villages on Corfu — written records state that the village has existed since at least the 15th century. Historically, it has been a center for olive and olive oil production, and there is still an olive oil factory in the village today – a testament to the long-standing history here. Ano Korakiana has more than 37 different churches and chapels; visit some as you wander along the charming cobblestones. The Church of Agios Nikolaos and the Church of Agios Athanasios are two that can't be missed. There's also a bakery, a cafe, and a winery, called Nicoluzo Winery. While Nicoluzo Winery doesn't offer tastings, you can still buy a bottle or two to enjoy later — the winery specializes in Corfiot grape varieties. If you're after a longer hike, do the 17.5-km (11-mile) loop from Ano Korakiana to Zygos and Sokraki. It's a moderate hike through forests and olive groves in the mountainous area, that will take about 5 hours to complete — the views from the sea here are phenomenal.