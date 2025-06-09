A Secret Village Nestled In Greece's Misty Mountains Is A Labyrinth Of Picturesque Cobbled Alleyways
Greece is well known for its stunning islands and charming villages, both of which draw in crowds of tourists year after year, but there are still underrated islands in Greece with fewer crowds where you can find a peaceful getaway at lesser-known spots. Corfu is the greenest island in the country, and its lush landscapes still have unspoiled hidden gems. One of these is located in the mountains, away from the hustle and bustle of busy Corfu: the village of Ano Korakiana.
Ano Korakiana is situated below Pantokrator mountain, which is the highest mountain on the island of Corfu at 917 meters (3,009 feet) tall. Ano Korakiana was designed to be a secret village, hidden in the mountains out of view to avoid raids by pirates. Because of its location on the mountain slopes, many of the houses here have spectacular views of valleys and green forests around the island. Ano Korakiana still has a traditional Greek atmosphere, as it's not on the classic tourist trail — so this is one destination to visit now.
Discover the quiet charm of Ano Korakiana
Ano Korakiana isn't a busy place with attractions to tick off on a list; the top thing to do here is soaking up the tranquil atmosphere in a labyrinth of picturesque cobblestone streets and alleyways. It'll take about 20 to 25 minutes to walk a loop of the village's main streets — although give yourself more time to account for photo stops — and you can start from the parking lot on the northern edge of town. Admire the pretty Greek architecture, and keep an eye out for an attractive burnt orange building; it's the former workshop of local sculptor Aristeidis Metallinos, which now holds his collection of work. There is a plaque honoring the self-taught artist on the exterior of the building.
Ano Korakiana is one of the oldest villages on Corfu — written records state that the village has existed since at least the 15th century. Historically, it has been a center for olive and olive oil production, and there is still an olive oil factory in the village today – a testament to the long-standing history here. Ano Korakiana has more than 37 different churches and chapels; visit some as you wander along the charming cobblestones. The Church of Agios Nikolaos and the Church of Agios Athanasios are two that can't be missed. There's also a bakery, a cafe, and a winery, called Nicoluzo Winery. While Nicoluzo Winery doesn't offer tastings, you can still buy a bottle or two to enjoy later — the winery specializes in Corfiot grape varieties. If you're after a longer hike, do the 17.5-km (11-mile) loop from Ano Korakiana to Zygos and Sokraki. It's a moderate hike through forests and olive groves in the mountainous area, that will take about 5 hours to complete — the views from the sea here are phenomenal.
How to get to Ano Korakiana and where to stay
The best way to get to Ano Korakiana is by car — it's approximately 18km (11 miles) from Corfu town, and the journey will take about 35 minutes (depending on traffic). Corfu itself is easy to get to: Corfu International Airport has year-round domestic flights within Greece, and international flights from around Europe during the summer season. You can also take a ferry from the Greek mainland, Italy, or Albania to reach Corfu.
There are a number of holiday homes, apartments, and rooms to rent in Ano Korakiana. Olga's Cozy Nest is a lovely one-bedroom apartment with a garden and sun terrace, or opt for the elegant three-bedroom home at Jasmine Cottage, which is located in a historic property and also has a hot tub. If you want to see more underrated hotspots in Corfu, head to the western side of the island for the thrilling hike to secluded Giali Beach.