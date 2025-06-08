One Of Hawaii's Last Authentic Tiki Bars Is A Charming Throwback Where Locals, Tourists, And Celebs Mingle

There are countless reasons to come to Honolulu, Hawaii: It's America's safest city to visit while also one of its most breathtaking. It's one of the top 10 cleanest cities in the world (the only U.S. destination to make the list). And it's where everyone from surfers to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to your eccentric uncle congregate among gorgeous beaches and tiki bars graced by ukulele players. Most of the original tiki bars of Hawaii have closed over the decades, but one that's remained firmly in place since the 1950s is La Mariana Sailing Club. In fact, it's Hawaii's oldest running tiki watering hole (and it still makes a mean Mai Tai).

Tiki bars are products of a kitschy culture that puts authenticity in a blender. For tiki bars, which began to pop up in the mid-20th century, kitschiness is authenticity. Lloyd Kandell, who once spoke to Anthony Bourdain about American tiki culture, described two types of tiki in Hawaii Magazine: "There are ancient and authentic tiki ... Then there's the pop culture tiki, which got big in the 1950s and brought a sense of adventure and fun to buttoned-up safe suburbs across America." At La Mariana, you get a perfect sense of that co-mingling of ancient tradition with pop culture Americana. Even Bourdain himself called it "one of the few remaining old-school original, non-ironic tiki bars left," according to Hawaii Magazine.