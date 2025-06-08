A Historic New England Town Pairs Winding Country Roads With World-Class Art And Intimate Theaters

Sitting in the foothills of the Berkshire mountains 60 miles north of New York City is Ridgefield, Connecticut, a New England town that has drawn national attention for to its beauty, safety, and thriving arts scene. It is also loaded with history thanks to attractions like the Weir Farm National Historical Park, an over 60-acre farm that pays homage to American painting and was once home to impressionist J. Alden Weir. Further, Ridgefield played a role in the Revolutionary War.

Connecticut only had one inland battle during the fight for America's independence: the Battle of Ridgefield in 1777 when the Continental Army successfully warded off the incoming British. As the latter retreated, they launched a cannonball attack. The projectile hit the Keeler Tavern (then an inn) and remains as a souvenir on site. The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is just one of the many places worth visiting on Ridgefield's historic Main Street, which offers the chance to take in a variety of impressive styles of architecture, including Colonial and Greek Revival.

You have several options to reach Ridgefield. If you're going by plane, your best bet is to fly into Bradley International Airport, about 80 miles north . If you're driving, consider timing your trip for the fall to experience a scenic adventure through the foliage. Ridgefield is an excellent East Coast autumn vacation destination thanks to the brilliant leaves on display. Ridgebury Road and Silver Spring Road offer up spectacular views of the trees, while Florida Hill Road and Ivy Hill Road are lined with beautiful New England homes. The scenic backcountry lanes might twist and turn in areas like Branchville, but they're worth navigating for the visual feast you'll encounter.