A Historic New England Town Pairs Winding Country Roads With World-Class Art And Intimate Theaters
Sitting in the foothills of the Berkshire mountains 60 miles north of New York City is Ridgefield, Connecticut, a New England town that has drawn national attention for to its beauty, safety, and thriving arts scene. It is also loaded with history thanks to attractions like the Weir Farm National Historical Park, an over 60-acre farm that pays homage to American painting and was once home to impressionist J. Alden Weir. Further, Ridgefield played a role in the Revolutionary War.
Connecticut only had one inland battle during the fight for America's independence: the Battle of Ridgefield in 1777 when the Continental Army successfully warded off the incoming British. As the latter retreated, they launched a cannonball attack. The projectile hit the Keeler Tavern (then an inn) and remains as a souvenir on site. The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is just one of the many places worth visiting on Ridgefield's historic Main Street, which offers the chance to take in a variety of impressive styles of architecture, including Colonial and Greek Revival.
You have several options to reach Ridgefield. If you're going by plane, your best bet is to fly into Bradley International Airport, about 80 miles north . If you're driving, consider timing your trip for the fall to experience a scenic adventure through the foliage. Ridgefield is an excellent East Coast autumn vacation destination thanks to the brilliant leaves on display. Ridgebury Road and Silver Spring Road offer up spectacular views of the trees, while Florida Hill Road and Ivy Hill Road are lined with beautiful New England homes. The scenic backcountry lanes might twist and turn in areas like Branchville, but they're worth navigating for the visual feast you'll encounter.
Ridgefield's art and theater
Connecticut is filled with spots for art lovers like the romantic getaway town of Old Lyme. Ridgefield is no exception, as there's so much art and intimate theater for a visitor to consume in the town. The Ridgefield Playhouse is an integral part of the community, as it offers an eclectic array of events which include shows by notable musicians, standup comedians, and variety performers. There are also events for families as part of the Playhouse's Family Series. The venue recently got a boost from donors to help upgrade the facilities so visitors can now expect to see a larger lobby and better sound quality when going to a show.
If you want to catch a movie, the Prospector Theater is a great choice. The 26,000-square-foot venue offers stadium-style seating and is accessible to persons with disabilities. In fact, about 75% of the theater's staff, known as Prospects, self-identify as having a disability.
If a concert and a movie haven't fully satiated you, heading to the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum may do the trick. The museum was founded by Larry Aldrich, an art collector and designer in the world of fashion, in 1964. Since then, the museum has been an integral space in Ridgefield, showcasing the work of emerging and established artists who display everything from paintings and photography to sculptures.
Where to eat and stay in Ridgefield
When it comes to culinary attractions, Connecticut has many treasures, including the Traveler Restaurant, an underrated pit stop diner off Highway 84. Ridgefield has a heap of culinary offerings, too. The Benjamin, a restaurant named after Benjamin Franklin, aims to satiate and delight guests with a dinner menu offering entrees that include the Benjamin burger, pork chop martini, and Tuscan rigatoni. Its brunch menu features fresh-baked croissants, avocado toast, and a ham and brie sandwich. If you're craving some dessert, Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe makes homemade chocolates and ice cream, frozen yogurt, and soft serve with flavors that include tropical coconut and PB cup.
When lodging in Ridgefield, you have plenty of choices. The West Lane Inn was constructed in 1849; thanks to its location in the historic district, you'll feel like you're back in the 19th century. The 14-room inn blends the modern comforts of a hotel (fresh linens and flat screen TVs) with historic woodworked beauty and a Colonial feel. The room rates start at $325. Another great spot is the The Fountain Inn, a charming bed and breakfast which includes a variety of suites to make any guest feel like they're living in luxury, complete with amenities like heated floors, a marble-tiled rain shower, and views of the Inn's Cass Gilbert Fountain. Room rates range from $315 to $445 per night depending on what time of the week you visit.