Hidden In The Adirondacks Is An Idyllic Small City With A Charming Downtown And Scenic Riverfront Trail
New York's Adirondack Mountains are a naturally resplendent destination, where mesmerizing cascades plummet into trout-filled rivers and grazing moose watch hikers and mountain bikers as they chart rugged trails. The region is home to more than 100 mountain communities, including this serene hamlet with a crystal-clear lake and this tiny riverside village with tasty eats and mom 'n' pop shops. Also tucked within this beautiful mountainous region is a small and charming city whose name may remind you of a major Italian holiday spot.
Rome is one of the Adirondacks' most populated destinations, with about 32,000 residents. But it's far from a busy metropolis, with its gorgeous riverfront, quiet neighborhoods, and surplus of outdoor activities and stunning nature. It's also blessed with rich cultural and historical attractions that complement its quaint downtown area. Downtown Rome was actually the recipient of a $10 million revitalization stipend in 2017, which has certainly contributed to its shopping, dining, and entertainment options today.
The Capitol Theatre is Rome's hub for live entertainment, with local performers gracing its stage throughout the year. It has a diverse calendar of events, from screenings of new movies and classic cartoons to live music and drag shows. Right next to The Capitol Theatre sits The Copper Easel, one of Rome's many art galleries. It opened in 2019 and has continued serving the local community with art supplies, instructive classes, and displays of original work by local painters, sculptors, and more.
Picturesque riverfront walks and picnics in Rome
If you enjoy whileing your days away beside the water, Rome has some perfect settings. The city sits along the Mohawk River and doesn't miss a beat when it comes to taking advantage of this picturesque waterway. Rome's Mohawk River Trail begins in the city's south at Bellamy Harbor Park. If you start here, you can follow it through the historic downtown, local neighborhoods, and various parks. However, if you prefer to shorten the route and skip the residential section, you can join the trail from River Street (how appropriate). This section follows the Mohawk River almost exclusively up to Haselton Park and is very scenic.
About a 10-minute drive north of Rome's center sits the sprawling Delta Reservoir. You'll find a variety of attractions, from golf courses and atmospheric wrought-iron bridges to the nature haven of Delta Lake State Park. Spending a day here is utterly wonderful escapism, surrounded by serene woodland and lake vistas. In the summer, it's a popular spot for fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, and picnics. You can also hike or picnic in the winter, or clip on your skis for a bit of cross-country skiing.
There are also a handful of inviting parks within the city's limits. If you want to stay close to downtown, Fort Stanwix Park is a good option with its resident squirrels and shaded picnic areas. Those who prefer those gorgeous river views might enjoy Pinti Field. It sits on the southern bank of the Mohawk River and has a walking trail, kids' clubhouse, public pool, and skatepark. Don't you worry, there's also ample grassy space to roll out a blanket and enjoy a snack or two.
How to make Rome your next holiday
Getting to Rome is pretty straightforward from Syracuse, which is only a 45-minute drive away. From Albany, it's a slightly longer drive (about 1.5 hours if you're happy to pay for tolls), while New York City is about four hours away. Don't be fooled into thinking you can fly to Griffiss International Airport, which is only 10 minutes away, but tends to only service military, corporate, and cargo flights. If you're visiting from out of state and want to fly in, your best bet is to land at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, then rent a car for the drive.
If you want to stay in the center of Rome, there are two accommodation options — Ramada by Wyndham and Relax Inn — near Freedom Plaza, a popular shopping mall. You can also find various Airbnb rentals within Rome's downtown, including beautiful holiday homes that add to the city's timeless façade. If you have a bit more time to explore, you might also want to venture out to one of New York's tallest waterfalls on this accessible Adirondack hike with serene dipping pools.