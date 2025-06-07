Hidden In The Adirondacks Is An Idyllic Small City With A Charming Downtown And Scenic Riverfront Trail

New York's Adirondack Mountains are a naturally resplendent destination, where mesmerizing cascades plummet into trout-filled rivers and grazing moose watch hikers and mountain bikers as they chart rugged trails. The region is home to more than 100 mountain communities, including this serene hamlet with a crystal-clear lake and this tiny riverside village with tasty eats and mom 'n' pop shops. Also tucked within this beautiful mountainous region is a small and charming city whose name may remind you of a major Italian holiday spot.

Rome is one of the Adirondacks' most populated destinations, with about 32,000 residents. But it's far from a busy metropolis, with its gorgeous riverfront, quiet neighborhoods, and surplus of outdoor activities and stunning nature. It's also blessed with rich cultural and historical attractions that complement its quaint downtown area. Downtown Rome was actually the recipient of a $10 million revitalization stipend in 2017, which has certainly contributed to its shopping, dining, and entertainment options today.

The Capitol Theatre is Rome's hub for live entertainment, with local performers gracing its stage throughout the year. It has a diverse calendar of events, from screenings of new movies and classic cartoons to live music and drag shows. Right next to The Capitol Theatre sits The Copper Easel, one of Rome's many art galleries. It opened in 2019 and has continued serving the local community with art supplies, instructive classes, and displays of original work by local painters, sculptors, and more.