Amtrak's Dreamy Train Ride Hugs The California Coast With Ocean, Mountain, And Forest Views To Seattle
There's something quintessentially romantic about a long-haul train ride, especially when it offers a dramatic range of coastal, city, and mountain views along with amenities to help you enjoy the journey and almost make you forget there's a destination at the end of it. Novelist and travel writer Paul Theroux often travels overland by train, sometimes for months on end. He describes railways as "irresistible bazaars, snaking along perfectly level no matter what the landscape, improving your mood with speed, and never upsetting your drink."
While the United States still lags in train activity — in 2022, 76% of Americans utilized cars for their morning commute, according the World Economic Forum — studies have also shown that Americans agree that trains are the best way to travel. Amtrak's Coast Starlight is one of the most spectacular train trips you can take, running up the dazzling Pacific coast through the breathtaking Cascade Mountains in one 35-hour, overnight marathon from Los Angeles to Seattle, hitting Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and Portland along the way.
Amtrak has more than 30 routes traversing the United States and Canada that hit more than 500 destinations, but many agree that Coast Starlight is one of the best. It's a Superliner train, meaning it's a double-decker, with an observation car — the Sightseer Lounge — that is unique in the way the windows wrap partly over the roof for floor-to-ceiling views. The Sightseer Lounge is a great place to take a break from your own seat for a while on a first-come, first-served basis. What's more, the Coast Starlight has plenty of amenities for those who want to stick out the entire round-trip journey. Of course, you can also choose to take a one-way trip, spend a few days exploring your destination city, and return by some other means.
Planning your Coast Starlight trip
The most comfortable — but pricey — way to ride the Coast Starlight is to book a private room in the first-class cars. All rooms include breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the dining car for the trip's duration. There are five types of first-class rooms with sleeping accommodations and amenities to help your train time fly by. The most budget-friendly option is the Roomette, with two seats that convert into a bunk bed. Each room has its own large window, towels and bed linens, and access to a private restroom and shower or in-room bathroom. The largest option is the Family Bedroom, which accommodates two adults and two children under 12, and there are also wheelchair-accessible rooms. Cost varies, but Roomettes start at about $800 one-way during peak summer season as of this writing.
If you don't want to splurge, book a coach seat; they're famously wider and more comfortable than coach seats on a plane. Each can recline, with electric charging outlets, free Wi-Fi, and two free checked bags, including bicycles and snowboards. For Pacific Ocean views, snag a seat on the left side of the train when heading toward Seattle, and on the right side when you're traveling south toward Los Angeles. As with first-class, cost varies, but expect to pay between $108 and just under $300 one-way, as of this writing.
Plan accordingly before you board, as some everyday items are banned on Amtrak trains, like dumbbells, scooters, and certain perishable foods. You can bring your own meals, snacks, and even small coolers, but everything must be consumed in your own seat or private room. If you bring alcohol on the train, you can only consume it in a private room, so if you're traveling coach, plan to purchase any alcohol in the cafe car.
Additional things to know before you book your Amtrak Coast Starlight trip
On your Coast Starlight journey, the train will pass through 30 stations, including its point of origin, occasionally stopping for quick platform breaks. If you're starting in Los Angeles, you can hop on at Union Station, Burbank, or Van Nuys as it passes through on its way north. In Seattle, you'll start your journey at the King Street Station.
While meals are included with first-class rooms, you do have to make reservations. Tables accommodate four diners, so if you're a smaller party, you may be seated with other passengers, which can be a fun way to socialize and enhance the joy of the journey. Dining car meals are sometimes available on a first-come, first-served basis for coach passengers. Cost can vary, but travelers report prices that range from $25 for lunch to around $45 for dinner.
If the Coast Starlight adventure gets you hooked on train travel, other incredible Amtrak routes include the southern cross-country Texas Eagle, America's longest train ride that offers diverse, breathtaking scenery, from mountains to big cities. You can also buy an Amtrak USA Rail Pass, where, for around $500, you can book up to 10 coach-class rides, whether it's a short destination or a multi-day trip like the Coast Starlight. Just note you'll still have to book your seats in advance and complete all segments within 30 days. You can also sign up for the Amtrak points/rewards program. Similar to airline member benefits, every dollar you spend earns at least two points toward future travel, and with greater tiers and spend points, you earn more and achieve bonuses. Amtrak also runs frequent sales and offers regular discounts for seniors, kids, students, active military personnel, and veterans.