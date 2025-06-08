Amtrak's Dreamy Train Ride Hugs The California Coast With Ocean, Mountain, And Forest Views To Seattle

There's something quintessentially romantic about a long-haul train ride, especially when it offers a dramatic range of coastal, city, and mountain views along with amenities to help you enjoy the journey and almost make you forget there's a destination at the end of it. Novelist and travel writer Paul Theroux often travels overland by train, sometimes for months on end. He describes railways as "irresistible bazaars, snaking along perfectly level no matter what the landscape, improving your mood with speed, and never upsetting your drink."

While the United States still lags in train activity — in 2022, 76% of Americans utilized cars for their morning commute, according the World Economic Forum — studies have also shown that Americans agree that trains are the best way to travel. Amtrak's Coast Starlight is one of the most spectacular train trips you can take, running up the dazzling Pacific coast through the breathtaking Cascade Mountains in one 35-hour, overnight marathon from Los Angeles to Seattle, hitting Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and Portland along the way.

Amtrak has more than 30 routes traversing the United States and Canada that hit more than 500 destinations, but many agree that Coast Starlight is one of the best. It's a Superliner train, meaning it's a double-decker, with an observation car — the Sightseer Lounge — that is unique in the way the windows wrap partly over the roof for floor-to-ceiling views. The Sightseer Lounge is a great place to take a break from your own seat for a while on a first-come, first-served basis. What's more, the Coast Starlight has plenty of amenities for those who want to stick out the entire round-trip journey. Of course, you can also choose to take a one-way trip, spend a few days exploring your destination city, and return by some other means.