California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Are The Backyard Playground Of This Adventurous Town With Year-Round Charm

California certainly has no shortage of enticing adventure towns. You could hit Mariposa to explore the famed "Gateway To Yosemite," putting rushing waterfalls and incredible peaks like the Half Dome on the itinerary. Or you could cruise over the San Jacinto Mountains from LA to reach the arty and nature town of Idyllwild. Head further north and there's another option that has stacks of historic charm, not to mention the mighty Sierra Nevada rising before its front porch. Cue Downieville.

Founded way back in 1849 in the midst of the California Gold Rush, Downieville straddles the confluence of the Downie River and the North Yuba River. It's hard to ignore the pull of the mountains here; they erupt in sweeps of pine-covered hills on all sides. They herald the great Tahoe National Forest, which engulfs Downieville's modest population of just 61 in a sea of 850,000 acres of public land that's filled with deep gorges, jagged peaks, roaring rivers — it's endless!

Sure enough, the region around Downieville is so darn pretty that the drive into town is a wonder in its own right. Coming from the west, you can follow the scenic 49 Highway through charming California Gold Country, taking in the vibrant town of Nevada City and then skirting the North Yuba River as it gurgles over rocks and boulders. Coming from the east, you'll cross the Pacific Crest Trail and then whiz through another secret outdoor adventure hub in Sierra City. The closest major airport is the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, just under two hours' drive to the east.